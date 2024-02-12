The hottest club in Las Vegas? Behind the end zone at the Super Bowl

Live Nation hosted more than 30 stars at its Super Bowl LVIII Field Club, a takeover of Wynn Field Club behind the end zone at Allegiant Stadium.

Post Malone entered Allegiant Stadium just minutes after Patrick Mahomes and the first wave of Kansas City Chiefs players on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Live Nation is holding its own festival in the 49ers end zone of Sunday’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The worldwide entertainment company and industry leader in Las Vegas is hosting more than 30 stars at its Super Bowl LVIII Field Club. This is a takeover of Wynn Field Club during the Raiders’ regular-season games.

Variety and diversity ruled the day, and the venue. Post Malone, who performed “God Bless America” during the game; Lizzo, Tate McRae; Travis Scott; Lainey Wilson and Peso Pluma were among the stars in the club.

Live Nation presented concerts and and festivals for more than 140 million fans worldwide. The company expects to top that mark this year. Live Nation Las Vegas is in exclusive booking partnerships with Bakkt Theater and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. The full list of this extreme VIP club is below.

Thirty recording artists in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII (descriptions from Live Nation Las Vegas):

Lainey Wilson

Just took home her first GRAMMY award for Best Country Album

Her 2024 tour across North America and Europe/UK kicks off in May

Feid

Just teased his upcoming world tour announcement

Marco Antonio Solis

Lead singer of Los Bukis who will perform this May in first ever Latin + Spanish language residency in Las Vegas

Tate McCrae

Global tour across Europe/UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand kicks off April 17 – tickets on sale now

HARDY

Recently announced his Quit!! Tour kicking off in May – tickets on sale now

Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love Tour continues with 2024 dates kicking off this May – tickets on sale now

Travis Scott

His massive arena tour just wrapped this week – one of the biggest rap tours of 2023

Chad Kroeger (Nickelback)

Lead singer and guitarist of Nickelback

Nickelback has a special show in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 1 as an extension of their 2023 tour

Backstreet Boys (Kevin Richardson)

Backstreet’s Back At The Beach festival in Cancun, Mexico returns April 18-21 at Moon Palace Resort

Peso Pluma

Won Best Musica Mexicana at the Grammys last weekend

Was the most viewed artist of 2023 on YouTube

Kygo

New song ‘Whatever’ with Ava Max out now

Post Malone

Playing festivals this spring/summer including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo

Lizzo

“Lizzo: Live in Concert” was nominated for an Emmy this year

Jelly Roll

Was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards

21 Savage

Playing Europe festival circuit this summer (Wireless, Reading, Leeds, Splash!, Blockfest and more).

‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story’ biopic comes out July 4, starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin

Jared Leto

His band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, kicks off their world tour April 16 with shows in Europe – tickets on sale now

Playing South America festival circuit this spring (Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Estereo Picnic, Lollapalooza Brazil)

Maren Morris

Lil Nas X

‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ documentary releases January 27 on Max

H.E.R

Stars in the latest adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’

Chloe Bailey

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)

The Kid LAROI

New single ‘Heaven’ out now

Chainsmokers

Residency at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas – the next show is March 2

21 Pilots – Josh Dunn + Tyler Joseph

Zhu

Electronic music producer + singer

Playing South America festival circuit this spring (Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Estereo Picnic, Lollapalooza Brazil)

