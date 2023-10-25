The time has come for a Taylor Swift tribute on the Strip

Sarah Jessica Rhodes says of her Taylor Swift show, “This is it, guys. This is what I’ve been doing.”

Sarah Jessica Rhodes is shown at Mondays Dark's tribute to Taylor Swift at The Space on Oct. 23, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sarah Jessica Rhodes is shown in her Taylor Swift show at Central Park in Santa Clarita, California on August 12, 2023. (City of Santa Clarita)

Sarah Jessica Rhodes, right, and Paige Strafella are shown at Mondays Dark's tribute to Taylor Swift at The Space on Oct. 23, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sarah Jessica Rhodes has been waiting a decade for Taylor Swift to go global so she can portray Swift in Las Vegas.

Finally, it has happened.

“SJ,” as she’s commonly known, finally is premiering her Swift tribute show in Las Vegas. “Twist On Taylor” plays 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hard Rock Live on the Strip (tickets start at $20, $35 at the door, go to ticketweb.com for intel).

Swift herself sold out Allegiant Stadium twice in March. It seems about time, or past it, that a tribute show for the Swifties should play the city.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years, but no one in Vegas has seen it,” Rhodes says. “So I’m like, ‘This is it, guys. This is what I’ve been doing, what I have building and touring with.’ ”

Rhodes-as-Swift is backed by a three piece band and a pair of dancers.

As the show’s creator, Rhodes has seized on Swift’s hyper-celebrity status. “She is probably driven by her “Eras” stadium tour, release of the re-recorded “1989 (Taylor’s Version), and sprouting relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end and fashion plate Travis Kelce.

“She’s just huge right now, she might be the most recognizable person in the world,” Rhodes says. “The ‘Eras’ tour changed everything for me.”

As Swift, Rhodes has played casinos, midsize theaters, and private shows. She’s performed for thousands in open amphitheaters, and dozens at birthday parties. Always, the crowd grooves and sings along.

But up until this year, the Swift show was just one of several acts in Rhodes’ arsenal. The native of the tiny town of Rusk, Texas has long been a familiar and popular performer across the Vegas entertainment community.

Rhodes has appeared in “Raiding the Rock Vault” as a dancer and singer; as a swing for the Green Fairy character in “Absinthe”; as Ginger Spice the “Spice Wannabe” Spice Girls revival at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom; and in her own band SJ & The Ruckus.

“It has been so busy,” Rhodes says. “I’ve been working seven days a week for probably three months, at least. But I am not complaining. It’s great to have all this work.”

Rhodes is married to Vegas entertainment pro Jacob Smith, sound man at “Absinthe.” Smith is also well-known as co-host, with Matt Donnelly and Paul Mattingly, of the reliably interesting “Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social” podcast.

More than a decade ago, Rhodes was a backing dancer in Terry Bradshaw’s production at the Mirage and also on tour. Somehow, pro football has again played a role in her success, as NFL fans are treated to continual sideline shots of Swift attending Chiefs games.

“We’re gonna have a Kelce touch in the show that I’m very excited about,” Rhodes says. “Look for a Kelce surprise in this one.”

