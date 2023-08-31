‘Cruel Summer’ into fun fall: Taylor Swift concert movie coming in October

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will continue in movie theaters beginning in October

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Come for the musical experience. Stay for the popcorn.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will continue in movie theaters beginning in October, according to a Cinemark Holdings news release.

Tickets are on sale now at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, plus taxes and fees where applicable. The locations include all domestic Cinemark locations

“Swifties” can experience the special concert film beginning Oct. 13, and it will run each subsequent weekend through Sunday, Nov. 5.

For more details, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cinemark.com/movies/taylor-swift-eras-tour or the Cinemark app.

Swift brought “The Eras Tour” to Allegiant Stadium in March, drawing more than 65,000 fans each night for two dates.

