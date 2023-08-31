105°F
Movies

‘Cruel Summer’ into fun fall: Taylor Swift concert movie coming in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 11:19 am
 
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Come for the musical experience. Stay for the popcorn.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” will continue in movie theaters beginning in October, according to a Cinemark Holdings news release.

Tickets are on sale now at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, plus taxes and fees where applicable. The locations include all domestic Cinemark locations

“Swifties” can experience the special concert film beginning Oct. 13, and it will run each subsequent weekend through Sunday, Nov. 5.

For more details, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cinemark.com/movies/taylor-swift-eras-tour or the Cinemark app.

Swift brought “The Eras Tour” to Allegiant Stadium in March, drawing more than 65,000 fans each night for two dates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Ryan Reynolds attends a premiere for "Mississippi Grind" on day 7 of the Toronto Inte ...
6 must-watch movies about poker
By / RJ

Poker has been depicted in films for more than a century, whether it’s cowboys in the saloons or James Bond. Here are six must-watch poker films.

 
National Cinema Day has $4 tickets, specials
RJ

The second annual event has movie theater chains offering tickets starting at $4, with some chains also offering popcorn and drink specials.

Attendees pass by a mural by Ernest Zacharevic during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival i ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

A Life is Beautiful art exhibition, the USA Basketball Showcase and the return of Monster Jam top this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee ...
Paul Reubens, known for Pee-wee Herman role, dies at 70
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

His television series, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” ran for five seasons, earned 22 Emmys and attracted not only children but adults to Saturday-morning TV.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber. On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan.

