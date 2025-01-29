‘The Voice’ alum, Las Vegas singer dies at 44

Ryan Whyte Maloney was an alum of “The Voice” and a popular performer at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red.

The Las Vegas entertainment community has been shaken with the death of the popular singer/songwriter Ryan Whyte Maloney. A staple in the community who ascended to “The Voice” on NBC has died at age 44.

A Clark County spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Maloney died in Henderson of a gunshot wound to the head, the cause of death a suicide.

“This one hurts, to the core,” said Whyte’s friend, performing partner and recording collaborator Sandy Knights said Tuesday night. “He was such a gem. He was a wonderful musician, performer, songwriter and recording engineer. He could make songs out of nothing.”

Maloney was an alum of the 2014 season of “The Voice.” The native of Traverse City, Mich., was a member of Blake Shelton’s Team Blake during his run on the series, advancing after a four-chair turnaround with his rendition of Journey’s “Lights.”

In April, at the opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, Shelton grinned when asked about Maloney’s stint on the show.

“I made him sing, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ ” Shelton recalled, referring to the Tina Turner hit that took Maloney out of his comfort zone. “It’s great to have him here. I use Ole Red when I’m picking my team. I say, ‘You might not win ‘The Voice,’ but I have these places where you can perform.”

Maloney, who would become one of those performers, was eliminated before the show’s live-broadcast finals. But returned to perform on the season finale, at the request of such artists as Morgan Wallen and Jake Worthington.

Maloney wound up living a full-circle moment, opening for Shelton for two nights in April. Maloney was in regular rotation at the towering honky-tonk, appearing to have found a performing niche.

He was booked after spending years as a regular performer at Sunset Station’s Gaudi Bar and M Bar at M Resort. He also appeared at such haunts as Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, Cromwell, Gilley’s at Treasure Island and Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand.

While on “The Voice,” Maloney recorded “Lights,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Easy” by Rascal Flatts and “Second Chance” by Shinedown. His originals included “Don’t Put Me In a Box,” “Love With Nowhere to Go,” “Sleepwalk,” and “Toast to Tonight.”

“He was one of the most underrated performers in our city,” his friend of 20 years and fellow Vegas performer, Christine Shebeck, said Tuesday. “It was more than his ability to hit those ridiculous high notes, or play the guitar. He was a great songwriter. He wasn’t known nearly enough for that talent.”

By age 9, Maloney had learned to play guitar, violin, cello and drums. He issued his first album, “Tomorrow’s Another Day,” in 2005. After a hiatus, he issued “Where I’ve Been,” produced by Sean O’Dwyer in Las Vegas. O’Dwyer had worked with such big-name acts as The Black Crowes, Roger Waters, Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash, Emerson Drive, Blink 182, Sum 41 and Phoenix TX.

Maloney then took to the road, promoting the album and performing, before hitting the mark on “The Voice.” As his website states, Maloney “performed in every small club and honky-tonk bar, in addition to performing for national festivals for over 250,000 people.”

Wednesday night, fellow Las Vegas artist Chase Brown performed just before Maloney took the stage at Ole Red.

“He seemed so happy, and gave me the biggest hug,” Brown said. “He gave me a sweet compliment. I’m just in shock.” The two took a couple of selfies together, smiling and hamming it up.

Maloney’s friends recall his motto, which he posted in his official biography: “Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

