99°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

This Las Vegas Strip headliner is booked for New Year’s Eve

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27 ...
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Bruno Mars, in a shirt he describes as "Vegas, baby," performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sat ...
Bruno Mars, in a shirt he describes as "Vegas, baby," performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ramos)
Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 ...
Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (John Esparza)
More Stories
Dita Von Teese opens Sept. 19 at Voltaire at The Venetian. Live Nation Las Vegas is presenting ...
International burlesque star reopening at chic Las Vegas Strip club
Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment and producer of Thunder From Down Under, prepares to pose ...
ThunderVille: Male revue expands for 1st non-Las Vegas residency
Babyface and Bruno Mars are shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, ...
Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?
This Las Vegas Grand Prix entertainment lineup is Ludacris
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 10:53 am
 
Updated August 13, 2024 - 12:12 pm

Bruno Mars has promised more activity in Las Vegas, including a move to the city. He’s following through, expanding his residency at Dolby Live with six shows running Dec. 18, 20-21; 27; and 30-31.

The added dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Mars is back on stage Aug. 20 for his next set of seven shows at the Park MGM venue. This is Mars’ seventh year at Dolby Live, previously Park Theater.

He is rumored to be releasing a new single, “Die With a Smile,” with Lady Gaga. The title hints at Gaga’s role in the film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” due for release Labor Day Weekend.

Lady Gaga all but confirmed the two are working together, posting a clip of her playing a short piano piece while wearing a Mars T-shirt. She flashes the peace sign at the start.

Mars continues to serve as the celebrity brand and co-operator of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. In June, Mars said he’s bolstering his presence in Las Vegas by buying a home here and working on other projects, including a stage show that opened in 2017.

“I’ve got a lot of plans, especially in regards to Vegas, and I’m just getting started,” the 38-year-old superstar said. “That’s what I’ve got to say, OK? Just wait to see what I do next.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?
recommend 2
Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show
recommend 3
A guitar with no brand: Why Hard Rock Las Vegas is going ‘generic’
recommend 4
Adele: After Las Vegas, ‘I want a big break’
recommend 5
How Lady Gaga’s bandleader boosted Biden’s 2020 Nevada campaign
recommend 6
Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage