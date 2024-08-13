This Las Vegas Strip headliner is booked for New Year’s Eve

The superstar musician has previously said he is bolstering his presence in Las Vegas by buying a home here and working on other projects.

Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?

Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (John Esparza)

Bruno Mars, in a shirt he describes as "Vegas, baby," performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ramos)

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars has promised more activity in Las Vegas, including a move to the city. He’s following through, expanding his residency at Dolby Live with six shows running Dec. 18, 20-21; 27; and 30-31.

The added dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Mars is back on stage Aug. 20 for his next set of seven shows at the Park MGM venue. This is Mars’ seventh year at Dolby Live, previously Park Theater.

He is rumored to be releasing a new single, “Die With a Smile,” with Lady Gaga. The title hints at Gaga’s role in the film “Joker: Folie à Deux,” due for release Labor Day Weekend.

Lady Gaga all but confirmed the two are working together, posting a clip of her playing a short piano piece while wearing a Mars T-shirt. She flashes the peace sign at the start.

Mars continues to serve as the celebrity brand and co-operator of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. In June, Mars said he’s bolstering his presence in Las Vegas by buying a home here and working on other projects, including a stage show that opened in 2017.

“I’ve got a lot of plans, especially in regards to Vegas, and I’m just getting started,” the 38-year-old superstar said. “That’s what I’ve got to say, OK? Just wait to see what I do next.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.