Kats

Legendary rockers make a lavish gift to UNLV

The Edge, from left, Bono, Bram van den Berg and Adam Clayton salute the audience during U2's S ...
The Edge, from left, Bono, Bram van den Berg and Adam Clayton salute the audience during U2's Sphere residency on Nov. 4, 2023. (Rich Fury)
Bono performs during the final night of U2's Sphere residency on March 2, 2024. (Rich Fury)
Bono performs during the final night of U2's Sphere residency on March 2, 2024. (Rich Fury)
Bono performs during U2's Sphere residency. (Ross Stewart)
Bono performs during U2's Sphere residency. (Ross Stewart)
Bono performs during U2's Sphere residency on Nov. 4, 2023. (Rich Fury)
Bono performs during U2's Sphere residency on Nov. 4, 2023. (Rich Fury)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram va ...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 4:57 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2025 - 5:20 pm

Their Sphere residency was titled “U2 UV Achtung Baby.” Now we have “U2 UNLV.”

In the wake of its trend-setting production, the superstar rock band has donated $300,000 to UNLV College of Fine Arts.

Ever sly, the band disclosed the gift strictly in the College of Fine Arts newsletter. No fanfare for this impressive, important donation.

The announcement is in a line of college highlights posted by College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher in her notes to CFA newsletter subscribers. As Uscher specified, the U2: UV Music Scholarship and Experiential Fund is a one-time gift, designed to “provide support for access to a stellar music education as well as experiential learning and performance opportunities for School of Music music majors. These opportunities will include student travel and support for creative activities and performances at various international music events.”

Uscher expressed gratitude, writing, “This gift will transform the lives of our students and give them access to remarkable educational opportunities. We are so grateful for this chance to greatly enrich the college experience and future prospects of our wonderful and worthy students.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

