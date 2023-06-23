Underwood hits the notes (and the vehicle) in Strip return

Carrie Underwood showed why she is a superstar in her first show this year at Resorts World.

Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year at Resorts World Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Denise Truscello).

Carrie Underwood is shown performing the first of her 21 performances of "Reflection" this year at Resorts World Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Jeff Johnson).

Carrie Underwood could get away with, and be forgiven for, using only her terrific voice during her “Reflection” production.

But what’s the fun in that?

Underwood is only happy to beat the crud out of a helpless Jeep, cavort among Cirque-styled artists and (of course) enjoy a waterfall shower in her return to Resorts World Theater. She kicked off the first of her 21 shows this year on the Strip.

The place was packed, fans standing much of night, many wearing illuminated cowboy hats and attire laden with frills.

Underwood has just closed her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, coming off the album of the same name. So it made sense that the one new number Underwood added was the album’s title track.

Underwood and her fiery backing band led a romp through “Before He Cheats” (featuring backing dancers wielding Louisville Sluggers in a non-baseball capacity), “Blown Away,” “Cry Pretty” and “Something in the Water,” which ends the show in both a crescendo and a torrent.

The country superstar did show off the voice that captured the country’s attention and hearts as she won “American Idol” in 2005. She nobly took on the vocally taxing “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “How Great Art Thou.” Amazing. Fans walked out of this show raving about Underwood’s voice.

She turned playful, bringing up a bachelorette from the crowd. She didn’t need an encore, because there’s no sensible way to follow the splashy “Water” closer.

Underwood is back Friday and Saturday, continuing Wednesday, June 30 and July 1. She returns in September and again Nov. 29 and into the National Finals Rodeo. This show is a big hit. Just check out the Jeep.

