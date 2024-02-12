Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
The 45-year-old R&B superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, followed though with wedding plans following Super Bowl LVIII.
In true Vegas spirit, an Elvis impressionist was involved.
According to the couple’s wedding certificate, the nuptials were performed Sunday at Vegas Weddings at 555 South 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Rev. Ronald Pokrywka performed the service, according to the document. Pokrywka is better known as Ron DeCar, one of the longest-running, best-known Elvis-themed officiants in Las Vegas.
DeCar, who was a singer in “Folies Bergere” at Tropicana for a dozen years, reportedly performed the ceremony as Elvis. He’s also the former owner of Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel and the connected Vegas Events Center.
The couple’s certificate was stamped by Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. The 45-year-old Usher is identified by his legal name, Usher Raymond IV. He also notes Las Vegas as his home.
The quaint chapel is in line with the couple’s original wish to enjoy an intimate ceremony, after Usher’s boffo halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium. The 40-year-old Goicoechea is a top executive for Epic Records.
Vegas Weddings is operated by its CEO Cliff Evarts and company president Melody Willis-Williams, who also oversees Little White Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. Evarts actually purchased Viva Las Vegas from Decar in 2020.
In a statement Monday afternoon Willis-Williams congratulated he couple, saying, “We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife!” The chapel is deferring to the couple for any other news breaks about the ceremony.
