Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’

Usher is to play T-Mobile Arena in December, seizing demand after his boffo Super Bowl LVIII performance.

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Usher is playing his fourth Las Vegas venue in November.

Coming off his spot-on Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, the R&B superstar is playing T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 15. The date is an exterior of his “Past Present Future” tour announced last week ahead of his Super Bowl appearance. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Usher has headlined residency productions at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Dolby Live at Park MGM and Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl halftime show. In that already acclaimed performance, Usher welcomed fellow luminaries Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Ludacris and Will.i.Am to that performance.

“​​I was not exaggerating when I shared with the world that my performance would be a celebration of the past 30 years of my career,” Usher said in a statement Monday. “I will never forget the energy from the cast and crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from this monumental milestone in my career.

“I’m so happy everyone enjoyed it, my goal always is to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance.”

Confirmed Sunday, Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, filed for a marriage license on Thursday night. The couple reportedly want to be wed in an intimate ceremony. It is possible that ceremony has happened, as any officiant has 10 days to turn the wedding certificate in to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

