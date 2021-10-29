Vegas family act Bronx Wanderers start anew at Westgate

Bronx Wanderers have returned to the stage with a refreshed act and classic tunes.

Guitarist/keyboardist Vinny "Vin A" Adinolfi III of The Bronx Wanderers performs during his grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Singer Vinny Adinolfi Jr. (L) and guitarist/keyboardist Vinny "Vin A" Adinolfi III perform during their grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Bassist Fernando Tort of The Bronx Wanderers performs during his grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

(L-R) Bassist Fernando Tort, singer Vinny Adinolfi Jr. and guitarist/keyboardist Vinny "Vin A" Adinolfi III of The Bronx Wanderers perform during their grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

(L-R) Bassist Fernando Tort, saxophonist Joe Bari and singer Vinny Adinolfi Jr., of The Bronx Wanderers perform during their grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Singer Vinny Adinolfi Jr. of The Bronx Wanderers performs during the grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021. in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Singer Tony Orlando speaks during the grand opening night of The Bronx Wanderers at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on October 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Bronx Wanderers)

Kathleen Sanna, mother of R-J columnist John Katsilometes, shows off her Bronx Wanderers T-shirt during a visit to Boise, Idaho, in April 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bronx Wanderers have passed what we call The Mom T-Shirt Test.

This is actually a multi-step review of Las Vegas entertainment. First, does your mom buy a shirt at the show: Check. Then, does she keep the shirt long enough to wash it multiple times? Check. Then, does she neatly fold the shirt to continue wearing it (rather than turning it into a dish rag)? Check.

Bronx has passed that test. I arrived at this method when visiting Momma Sanna in Boise in April 2020. She was folding laundry as we watched “The Price is Right” (now a pandemic-visit tradition in my visits to Idaho), and held up a Bronx Wanderers T-shirt.

Your family will feel at home with the Bronx family, is the point.

Bronx Wanderers have opened their latest rock ‘n’ roll, storytelling show at Westgate Cabaret (the show runs 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; 8 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays).

The band moved into Harrah’s Showroom just before the pandemic, and expected to return to Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, but was undercut when Caesars shut down that venue in May.

Westgate was ready, slotting the Bronx show in with popular magician Jen Kramer and the “Soul of Motown” R&B revue.

The show hearkens to the music of the family patriarch Vinny Adinolfi’s patron saint, Dion, through some of son Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi’s favorites. A turn through the Stray Cats’ “Rock This Town” is one sharp selection.

The younger Adinolfi plays guitar, keys, shows off his drumming and has sufficient range to sing up on high during Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He grins readily and makes jokes dealing with his dad by leaning on Jack Daniel’s and Prozac.

The show is stuffed with sing-alongs and familiar tunes, the type that evoke nostalgia. “Sweet Caroline,” a surf-rock medley of “Wipe Out” and the “Hawaii 5-0” theme, “Who Loves You” by the Four Seasons, Billy Joel’s’ “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant.”

The guys toss in some customized lyrics in a new knuckleball, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” by Backstreet Boys (“Bronx is back, all right!”). A risky move, but the rendition is fun. They also add the line, “We’re Bronx Wanderers’ family rock and roll band,” for the “Sgt. Pepper”-Beatles closing, replete with a modified “Sgt. Pepper” album cover.

It’s a good time all over the place. Vinny and Vin A. score with the crowd by returning to their Bronx roots. Recording star Tony Orlando, who made the trip to Tuesday’s premiere, is among the family’s earliest supporters. So is actor Chazz Palminteri, who appears on video and tells the band, “The saddest thing in life is wasted talent and the choices you make will shape your life forever.”

Adinolfi the elder spins tales of how, as a young record producer, he was known as a hit-maker. Jim Croce was among his artists, and he was an exec behind Reba McEntire’s “Does He Love You, just re-recorded after 27 years. A series of mergers and takeovers eventually threw Adinolfi into unemployment, but cleared the path for him to form a rock band with his boys.

Vin A., a guy born to be onstage, remains in Vegas. Bronx brother Nick, originally in the band during its five years in town, has opted to move his family back to New Jersey. He’s still shown in the old home movies, clearly an integral part of the tale told in every show.

Some of the Bronx shtick will prompt a roll of the eyes. The church choir piped in every time they mention Dion’s name, for instance. But it feels like dropping a needle on an old LP and listening with the family. We’ve done it many times. With the Bronx crew, the shirt fits.

Bubba to-Knight!

Earl Turner called up the always stage-ready Bubba Knight, late of Gladys Knight & The Pips, at his show at Myron’s at the Smith Center on Thursday night. As the band thundered through “Superstition,” Knight grooved it up with Turner, showing off some of the dance moves he made famous in his days with the Pips.

Afterward, Knight said he could have used a run-through at sound check to make it really special. But that would wreck the surprise, right?

Call him out

Lionel Richie shouted out to his old friend Clint Holmes during Richie’s show at Encore Theater. “My dear friend Clint Holmes! Where ya at? Clint Holmes, everybody!” I remember three years ago, hearing that Holmes had been nominated for two Grammys for his “Rendezvous” album, just before a sit-down interview with Richie at Zappos Theater. I told him Clint had been nominated and I thought he might start crying. “I’m getting chills,” he said.

What works in Vegas

The Whitney Houston hologram production at Harrah’s Showroom. Hearing that the show is already breaking even in previews. My hologram saw its opening this week and loved it.

Blue Gaz Group

A closer look at the artist playing The Gazillionaire in photos with Sting and Steve Buscemi visiting “Absinthe” this week revealed longtime column fave Marc Roberts. The versatile veteran performer spent two decades in Blue Man Group. He also performed as the Silver Knights’ Town Crier in the minor-league hockey team’s inaugural season.

Roberts has been around for a spell, always excellent, yet has never been billed.

Cool Hang Alert

“Piano Party” with Bill Fayne,” starring the master music director, vocalist and pianist is 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesdays in November at The Nevada Room. Fayne always welcomes special guests, there is a new menu in the Piano Bar Bistro, no cover but do reserve a spot.

