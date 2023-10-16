Vegas magician Dirk Arthur, last of wild-animal showmen, dies

He performed at several Las Vegas showrooms with his exotic cat-magic act.

Magician Dirk Arthur performs in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Magician Dirk Arthur, left, performs with dancers Destiny Johnson, center, and Lauren Metter in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Magician Dirk Arthur, center, performs with dancers Destiny Johnson, left, and Lauren Metter in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Magician Dirk Arthur, top, performs with dancer Destiny Johnson in “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” at the Riviera hotel-casino at 2901 Las Vegas Blvd., South, in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The last entertainer to use exotic animals in a Las Vegas stage show has died.

Dirk Arthur, who started as a specialty at in “Jubilee” in 1997 and performed at several Vegas showrooms, died Friday in Las Vegas. He was 63, with his 64th birthday upcoming Oct. 29.

Arthur’s friend Elliott “Hitch” Hitchcock said Monday that Arthur died of a heart attack at his home in Las Vegas.

Hitchcock, a performer and producer, said Arthur was found by magician Jay Owenhouse, who was in the process of purchasing Arthur’s property as he is opening a show (without exotic animals) across from Mandalay Bay on the Strip (in January 2022, Owenhouse attempted to run a show with three Bengal tigers, but withdrew his request after pushback from Clark County officials).

Arthur, in turn, had been planning to buy Owenhouse’s theater in Branson, Mo. to open a new show himself. Hitchcock said that show was to include Arthur’s famous cats, and he planned to live at the theater.

Arthur had most recently worked as an usher at Westgate’s International Theater and Westgate Cabaret.

Arthur’s longtime Las Vegas PR rep Laura Herlovich said Arthur had been optimistic about his upcoming venture in Branson. Herlovich worked with Arthur on and off beginning in 1997, when he was was featured in the famed “Jubilee” adult revue.

“Dirk always had a positive attitude, no matter what difficulties he faced. When people didn’t believe in him, he believed in himself,” Herlovich said, her voice wavering, Monday afternoon. “He loved his animals. He would go without food so they could eat. He never said anything bad about anybody, even when he went through so many obstacles after animals were no longer being used in shows and people like PETA were coming after him.”

Arthur employed a collection of up to 14 exotic cats that lived on 1-acre habitat off Blue Diamond Road near the Silverton. Over the years his roster included white and orange tigers, panthers, jaguars, leopards, cougars and a white lion. He also used various birds (including chickens, doves and ducks) in the show.

At his peak, Arthur used such big effects as a 45-foot-long Amtrak locomotive and 26-foot-long helicopter in his production.

Arthur zigzagged the city in numerous production shows. Following his debut in “Jubilee,” he went on to perform at the Silverton, Plaza, Tropicana, O’Sheas, Riviera and the Westgate.

Arthur also performed for a time at Harrah’s in Reno and Laughlin, being called upon by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to clear up safety infractions.

Westgate was the location of Arthur’s final production, a 5½-month run in that was magic only, no animals, in 2018. Arthur’s final show with the exotic cats was a run at Westgate from September 2015 through March 2016. Titled “Wild Illusions,” that show remains the last Las Vegas production to use exotic animals.

Arthur was known as a friendly, beguiling entertainer who was quick to joke around and made considerable effort to care for his animals. But animal-rights activists aggressively protested his performances, cutting short his last attempt to return to the stage at Notoriety Live in August 2022.

Though no contract was signed, Arthur had hoped to bring back his show, to be called “Magic Unleashed,” to the Fremont Street entertainment complex. Those plans were undercut by aggressive protests from activists, who had seen enough of using wild animals for entertainment purposes.

Venue operator Ken Henderson received more than 400 emails protesting the proposed show, prompting the decision to halt plans for Arthur’s return.

But the veteran showman, who started performing more than 40 years ago, always countered that he put a high premium on his animals’ care. He had hoped to use the platform at Notoriety to educate ticket-holders, while returning to stage work after the pandemic shutdown.

“After a crazy long break from performing due to Covid-19 canceling several jobs, I’m excited for another Vegas engagement,” Arthur said as he developed that new show. “I will focus on more on education about preserving wildlife than ever before as this has become an all-encompassing passion over the years.”

Arthur always maintained he would return to performance. As he announced his last show at the Westgate and in the face of myriad obstacles, he said, “I was trying to keep focused. I felt like some positive things were happening, even if we weren’t sure, specifically, what they were. I always felt I would keep working.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.