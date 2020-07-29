Vegas Vickie’s, Legacy Lounge highlight Circa’s venues

“Circa’s going to have a lot of different hangs,” co-owner Derek Stevens said as he announced six new venues at the hotel.

A rendering of Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas, set to open in December. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas, set to open in December. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas, set to open in December. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas, set to open in December. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas, set to open in December. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Jack Pots, set to open Oct. 28 at Circa Las Vegas. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Jack Pots, set to open Oct. 28 at Circa Las Vegas. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Circa Bar, set to open Oct. 28 at Circa Las Vegas. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Vegas Vicki's, set to open Oct. 28 at Circa Las Vegas. (Circa Las Vegas)

A rendering of Vegas Vicki's, set to open Oct. 28 at Circa Las Vegas. (Circa Las Vegas)

Circa CEO Derek Stevens talks to the news media as the final letter for the sign atop his resort in downtown Las Vegas is placed Thursday, July 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Circa Las Vegas has ample hangs lined up in its beverage venues when the resort opens in two phases, in October and December.

A half-dozen bar, lounge and coffee shop concepts are planned for the first new hotel to be built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years. Get to know the Legacy Club, Mega Bar, Overhang Bar, Circa Bar and Jack Pots. Aside from Legacy Club, the venues open with the amenities on hotel’s first five floors on Oct. 28.

The lineup:

Legacy Club: Already oft-discussed by those in the neighborhood, the rooftop lounge pays homage to Vegas’ “founding fathers” and offers a sky-high view of the city. Of the six newly announced projects, Legacy Club is alone as the one opening with the 777 guest rooms in December.

The 35th-floor club will have busts of such Vegas luminaries as Jackie Gaughan, Benny Binion, Jay Sarno, Kirk Kerkorian and Bob Martin lining its halls, with vintage black-and-white portraits at the entrance leading to the “wow” moment: A 10-foot display of 1,000 ounces of gold.

Guests can reserve five Sunset Package tables with a panoramic view of downtown specifically for that night’s sunset. “If we have a sunset at 5:02 p.m., we’re going to sell these tables at 4:32 p.m., for the sunset” Circa co-owner Derek Stevens said in a phone chat Tuesday. “Obviously the time will change, but the idea is when you see the sun setting, you’ll see Las Vegas lighting up. It’s a pretty spectacular view. “

Vegas Vickie’s: The elevated cocktail lounge in the Circa’s lobby features the neon Vegas Vickie, who Stevens says is back from being been “re-habbed” in her 40th year. She will take up the lounge’s atrium and visible from three levels. “She’s back in action, she’s got a knee replacement as will be kicking again and ready to roll.”

Mega Bar: Circa’s version of the D Las Vegas’s Longbar, the bar stretches 165 feet long on Circa’s first floor. It will be, in Stevens’ description and estimation, the state’s longest indoor bar.

Overhang Bar: The balcony-styled sports bar overlooking the World’s Largest Sportsbook offers prime views of the book’s 78-million-pixel LED screen. The theater bar hangs slightly over the lower section in a tiered design.

Circa Bar: The streetside, outdoor tavern will be the longest outdoor bar on Fremont Street. Pedestrians along the Fremont Street Experience can grab a snack from Circa’s Project BBQ.

Jack Pots: How about that name? The coffee stand has been created by legendary Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw and Ann Arbor, Michigan, coffee roaster Steve Mangigian.

Circa Director of Beverage Sam Pulliam oversees the hotel’s beverage program. The resort is embracing variety.

“Circa’s going to have a lot of different hangs,” Stevens said. “I think Mega Bar, Legacy Club in the mix. I’m big fan of Overhang Too. It’ll be in the mix.”

The 1.25-million-square-foot resort boasts five original restaurants, its year-round Stadium Swim amphitheater, World’s Largest Sports book and Garage Mahal parking fortress and two-story casino.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.