Virgin Hotels Las Vegas renaming The Joint

Known as a sturdy concert venue with good bones, the rock hall will have a new name and is undergoing a $7 million face lift.

Richard “Boz” Bosworth speaks during a press conference to announce the reopening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The sign at the entrance of The Joint is among the items taken out of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. (Hard Rock International)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009. (Review-Journal file photo) JOHN LOCHER/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs with the band to a sold-out crowd during the opening night of The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Friday, April 17, 2009.

The Joint is being passed. At least, as the name of the live-music venue on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

The Joint was the primary entertainment haven at Hard Rock Hotel, which closed on Feb. 3 for construction on Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The entertainment structure itself will remain as Virgin Hotels opens Jan. 15. But it will be renamed.

Hard Rock Hotel International holds the rights to that name. So for now the venue is “the former Joint,” as Virgin Hotels President and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth said Thursday afternoon during a press event announcing the new opening date.

“We no longer have the rights to the name Joint,” Bosworth said in a quick one-on-one after the news conference. “It went to Hard Rock International.” (Teaser alert as Bosworth is my guest on the next episode of “PodKats!” set to post Monday morning.)

In May, Hard Rock Hotel International bought the rights to all Hard Rock hotel- and casino-related trademarks. That purchase also included long the hotel’s famous rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia collection.

Hard Rock’s parent company bought those rights and display items from the investment consortium J.C. Hospitality Group. J.C. Hospitality’s team bought the hotel in April 2018. The move allows Hard Rock Hotel International to return a Hard Rock-branded hotel and casino to Las Vegas.

The Joint served as the Hard Rock Hotel’s main live-music hall in two iterations, its first from the hotel’s opening in March 1995 thought February 2009, and the new and current version that opened in April 2009. Known as a versatile concert venue with great bones, the hall is undergoing a $7 million face lift.

“The venue will be receiving significant renovation, mostly for touch-points involving customer services, viewing and VIP suites,” Bosworth said. The updated venue could be open within two weeks of approval by state regulatory officials who set pandemic safety protocols.

A veritable Virgin Hotels Las Vegas all-star team joined Bosworth on a temporary stage adjacent to the hotel’s main porte cochere: Virgin Hotels Special Assistant to the CEO Michael Sacco, AEG Las Vegas Senor Vice President Bobby Reynolds, James Beard Award-winning chef and resort partner Todd English; Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels GM Joe Hasson; MB Steak co-owner and resort partner Jenna Morton; and ownership company J.C. Hospitality executive Jay Wolf.

Behind that group was a fully operational, psychedelic-designed, double-decker bus with the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas logo. The vehicle is to be used to transport hotel guests for a resort that is clearly going places.

