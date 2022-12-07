55°F
Wacky Savannah Bananas doubling up on Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 11:24 am
 
The Savannah Bananas team lines up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance befor ...
The Savannah Bananas team lines up along the first base line to perform a kick-line dance before a Coastal Plain League baseball game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before t ...
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Savannah Bananas center fielder Ty Jackson, bottom center, with banana yellow hair, stretches i ...
Savannah Bananas center fielder Ty Jackson, bottom center, with banana yellow hair, stretches in the locker room before the team's baseball game against the Macon Bacon, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

If the Savannah Bananas keep adding dates in Vegas, they might be the city’s next residency show.

The wacky touring baseball troupe has added a May 20 game to its May 19 contest at Las Vegas Ballpark. The team announced its updated schedule for its 2023 tour on social media. The Bananas say, “More games = more fun,” and said the added games were due to high demand. The team has tacked seven games onto the Banana Ball World Tour, bringing their total to 80 for ’23.

Aviators GM Don Logan confirmed the team has plans to play his team’s home field. The deal has not been formally signed, however. As Logan said in a text, “They’re rambunctious.”

They are that. The Bananas have become a sensation on social media, with more than 3.8 million followers on TikTok. The team cavorts in their banana-yellow uniforms, performing kick lines and dancing choreographed numbers as the pitcher winds and delivers.

“Banana Ball” is the term stamped on the team’s modification of baseball rules. In Banana Ball, a two-hour time limit is enforced. No bunting is permitted. Batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box. No mound visits allowed. Walks are called “sprints” (with the batter racing around the bases as the catcher tosses the ball to every position player). Foul balls caught by fans are outs.

Much of this activity has been conceived by director of entertainment Zack Frongillo, who worked for the Golden Knights’ entertainment team before their inaugural 2017 season through 2021.

Despite their frivolity, the Bananas are genuine baseball players, many of whom played in the minors and college. The Bananas play the similarly fashioned Party Animals, their foe throughout their upcoming world tour. The Party Animals are easy to find in their black-and-pink uniforms.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

