Wacky Savannah Bananas doubling up on Vegas

The zany Savannah Bananas have added a second baseball game in Las Vegas in May.

If the Savannah Bananas keep adding dates in Vegas, they might be the city’s next residency show.

The wacky touring baseball troupe has added a May 20 game to its May 19 contest at Las Vegas Ballpark. The team announced its updated schedule for its 2023 tour on social media. The Bananas say, “More games = more fun,” and said the added games were due to high demand. The team has tacked seven games onto the Banana Ball World Tour, bringing their total to 80 for ’23.

Aviators GM Don Logan confirmed the team has plans to play his team’s home field. The deal has not been formally signed, however. As Logan said in a text, “They’re rambunctious.”

They are that. The Bananas have become a sensation on social media, with more than 3.8 million followers on TikTok. The team cavorts in their banana-yellow uniforms, performing kick lines and dancing choreographed numbers as the pitcher winds and delivers.

More games = more fun. Due to demand we're adding even more games to our 2023 Banana Ball World Tour! Check the thread below for important ticket info🍌 pic.twitter.com/xuqQLn60SF — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) December 7, 2022

“Banana Ball” is the term stamped on the team’s modification of baseball rules. In Banana Ball, a two-hour time limit is enforced. No bunting is permitted. Batters are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box. No mound visits allowed. Walks are called “sprints” (with the batter racing around the bases as the catcher tosses the ball to every position player). Foul balls caught by fans are outs.

Much of this activity has been conceived by director of entertainment Zack Frongillo, who worked for the Golden Knights’ entertainment team before their inaugural 2017 season through 2021.

Despite their frivolity, the Bananas are genuine baseball players, many of whom played in the minors and college. The Bananas play the similarly fashioned Party Animals, their foe throughout their upcoming world tour. The Party Animals are easy to find in their black-and-pink uniforms.

