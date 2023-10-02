Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas

Mark Wahlberg sparked speculation about his future when he sold a townhouse in The Summit region.

Mark Wahlberg is a Las Vegas resident. Present tense.

The superstar actor tells People in a story published Sunday, “Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy.” Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have four children: Ella, 20; Michael, 17; Brendan, 15; and Grace, 13.

Wahlberg sparked speculation last week when he sold a townhouse in The Summit region for $16.5 million. He had not stated his plans for his future in Las Vegas since the sale. But he still owns 2.5 acres in The Summit, and reportedly has plans to develop a 30,000-square-foot estate on that parcel.

Wahlberg, who has a vision to turn the Las Vegas Valley into “Hollywood 2.0,” said he plans to be with his family during the holiday season. “Well, I’m constantly busy and traveling, so I’m looking forward to getting home an spending some time with the family.”

Wahlberg is marking his F45 fitness center’s Wahlberg Week, from Monday through Oct. 8. “I want to be able to work from home,” and said he’s at his house “every free moment.”

