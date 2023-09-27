Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal

Mark Wahlberg made a couple million on his townhouse sale and still has myriad interests in Vegas.

Actor Mark Wahlberg pours some drinks at the grand opening of Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is shown pouring shots of his Flecha Azul tequila at KAOS Pool at the Palms on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (Palms)

Mark Wahlberg has sold his townhouse at The Summit Club for $16.6 million, closing last week. But we’re considering the A-list actor and adventurous entrepreneur Las Vegas resident until he says otherwise, which he has not.

A rep for Wahlberg said Wednesday that Wahlberg has not responded to inquires as to why he sold the property, or if he plans to uproot after living in Southern Nevada for a little more than a year.

The 52-year-old Wahlberg has been known to be in the middle of an significant, but unspecified move. He made more than $2 million in the sale, having purchased the property for $14.5 million in August 2022. He moved his family to Las Vegas in October.

The description “townhouse” is an indicator this was not to be Wahlberg’s long-term primary residence. Putting together the pieces:

— The residence is 7,327 square feet, two stories.

— Wahlberg owns a 2.5 acres of land in the same community, and has just made a bundle on the townhouse sale.

— His wife, the model Rhea Durham, have four kids (Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15 and Grace, 13) who reportedly like Vegas.

— Wahlberg has aggressively advanced his “Hollywood 2.0” vision, to bring studio facilities and 10,000 jobs to the region.

— The business visionary operates several F45 fitness centers in Las Vegas, promotes his Municipal apparel brand on his family operates Wahlburger restaurants at Grand Bazaar Shops at the Horseshoe and Mandalay Place. He has made several appearances as a stunt bartender, pouring his Flecha Azul Tequila.

— He’s filmed two movies in and around Las Vegas, “The Family Plan” and “Flight Risk.” He has said he wants “The Family Plan” to premiere in Las Vegas over the holidays.

“That’s the plan, as of right now. It’s not 110 percent, but that’s kind of what we’re gunning for, a Christmas release,” Wahlberg told me in March. “I would love to do a big premiere here in Nevada, our new home.”

For Wahlberg and his various operations, hauling out of town would seem a radical plot twist. Anything is possible, but we’re not buying it.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.