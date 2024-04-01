Westgate Las Vegas GM makes fast break to Iowa-LSU game
Westgate President and GM Cami Christensen is backing her lifelong friend and top Iowa assistant Jan Jensen in the Iowa-LSU game.
Westgate President and General Manager Cami Christensen is in Albany, N.Y., and this has nothing to do with gaming. It’s all about the game. Iowa-LSU, specifically.
Christensen is backing her lifelong friend and top Iowa assistant Jan Jensen in today’s Elite Eight match-up. Christensen said over the weekend there was a possibility she’d make the game, but was skeptical because of the distance.
But Christensen, who had attended the Raiders Silver & Black Gala on Saturday night, hopped a flight out of Las Vegas at midnight Sunday. She stopped briefly in Detroit, then landed in Albany at 9 a.m. Monday Eastern time.
She took a tour of New York’s state capital, observing, “That’s now off my bucket list.”
Christensen and Jensen have been friends “since we were babies,” as Christensen says, having grown up in Kimballton, Iowa. In an interview during last year’s women’s NCAA tournament, Christensen said, “We played basketball together for the Elk Horn-Kimballton Lady Danes. Our farms were next to each other, when we were growing up. We rode motorcycles and played sports and grew corn and soybeans. Well, our dads were farmers. We just played.”
Look for the exec a few rows behind the Iowa bench.
LSU led after the first quarter, 31-26.
