What pop superstar would be a natural fit for a Strip residency?

Pink’s insistence on grandiose staging, including her wild aerial performances, would be a natural fit on the Strip. But when?

Pink in ‘26?

You might remember, and I know I do, Pink’s Las Vegas teaser on “60 Minutes” this past October.

The pop superstar, who plays Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, told correspondent Cecilia Vega, “I would like to have the best show that Vegas has ever seen, and I think that I can. For a performer like me, to have a stage that doesn’t have to travel … .” She laughed, ending with, “You can do so much.” The newsbreak, as it was, ended a 13-minute segment.

There is little doubt Pink could put on an amazing production. Her insistence on grandiose staging, including her wild aerial performances, would be a natural fit on the Strip. But when? Give it two years. Just a hunch. But eventually, yes.

Pop went the ‘80s

The “Pop Goes the 80s” show at Orleans Arena has been unceremoniously dropped. The six-band cruise down Nostalgia Lane was set for Sept. 20, headline by A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Annabella’s BowWowWow, When in Rome and Tommy Tutone.

No return date has been set. Ticketmaster is instructing ticket-holders to seek refunds at point of purchase. Reps for the hotel and venue have nothing to add.

This is most likely an instance of a show taken down because of soft ticket sales, though not confirmed. Sept. 20 is also the Eagles’ opening at the Sphere, the first night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena, and Ambrosia headlining at Golden Nugget Showroom. It’s madness – madness, I tell you!

AFAN to 40

The reliably torrid Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) Black & White Party is set for Saturday at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms. The event’s 38th installment celebrates AFAN’s 40th anniversary, and is a partnership with Clark County’s Love! Live! Undetectable Equals Untransmittable campaign (U=U).

The GA version of the event runs 8 p.m.-midnight, with a 7 p.m. VIP reception and afterparty at Gypsy and Piranha Nightclub (go to afanlv.org for ticket and program intel).

Estevan Velasco and Norma Llyaman host the event, with performances and appearances by cast members from “Beyond Brunch,” Chippendales, “Exxcite The Show,” Harrison Barnes, Skye Dee Miles, and Gipsy and Piranha Nightclub.

Long-running AFAN supporters Penn and Teller, who usually appear on stage, are not part of this year’s program. They are on vacation from their show at the Rio.

Singer-songwriter Vincint closes the night. There are cocktails and tastings from Mabel’s BBQ, Scotch 80 Prime, Send Noodles, Taco Bell, Tim Ho Wan, Vetri Cucina, Badass Coffee, Tito’s Vodka and RhondaRita. (Taco Bell by the pool during Black & White qualifies as gourmet cuisine.)

As always, proceeds from the Black & White Party provide support for adults and children living with, and affected by, HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. AFAN Executive Director Antioco Carrillo says, “The Black & White Party is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our community’s resilience and generosity.”

Shave again

The “mid-season” St. Baldrick’s event at McMullan’s Irish Pub is this weekend.

Eighteen years of head-shavings for St. Baldrick’s is scheduled for Saturday at McMullan’s Irish Pub at 4650 West Tropicana. The event is between the national campaign held each March, which includes several parties in Las Vegas.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. until about 9 p.m.

In its 18th year, the McMullan’s event is in honor of Kyra McMullan, daughter of Lynn and Brian McMullan and sister of Ross and Branagh McMullan. Kyra died in 2007 at age 2½ of brain cancer.

The family has since launched the St. Baldrick’s events across Las Vegas, inspiring the community to support kids’ cancer research. The McMullan’s Team Kyra wears red shoes as a tribute to Kyra.

Go to mcmullansirishpub.com/st-baldricks for information and to livestream Saturday’s event beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Cool Hang Alert

Vic’s Las Vegas continues to build its rep as a choice jazz destination with the great trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, and Vegas jazz-guitar icon Joe Lano Trio at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21. No cover. No minimums. But table reservations strongly encouraged. Go to vicslasvegas.com for intel.

