Kats

Zappos Theater renamed for crypto company

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 1:17 pm
 
Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet ...
Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at t ...
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
John Legend resumes his "Love in Las Vegas" residency this weekend at Planet Hollywood. (Jen Ro ...
John Legend resumes his "Love in Las Vegas" residency this weekend at Planet Hollywood. (Jen Rosenstein)

Caesars Entertainment is kicking its shoes off at Planet Hollywood Resort.

The venue formerly known as Zappos Theater is being renamed Bakkt Theater, in a partnership with the cryptocurrency company founded in 2018.

From the news release, “The companies’ collaboration includes plans to allow Caesars Rewards members the ability to redeem their Rewards Credits through Bakkt Crypto Rewards, pending regulatory approval. Bakkt and Caesars will continue to explore and innovate around Bakkt’s existing suite of cryptocurrency solutions. Additional details on this offering and the timeline for rollout will be shared soon. “

Bakkt Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Mark Elliot added, “As today’s customers grow to be increasingly savvier online, we look forward to offering new crypto options to millions of Caesars’ customers. We’re thrilled to solidify our relationship with Caesars with the naming of Bakkt Theater and the integration of Bakkt Crypto Rewards into the Caesars Rewards program.”

No upgrades or renovations have been outlined in the new partnership. Over the past decade, Zappos Theater, and before that Axis Theater, has hosted such superstar resident headliners as Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are among the current A-list headliners playing the room.

The venue originally opened in 1976 as Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts.

“Bakkt Theater showcases the best in live entertainment and experiences to match the extraordinary talent roster the venue features,” Caesars Entertainment President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth said. “We’re pleased that Bakkt recognizes the unique destination we’ve created at Planet Hollywood, and we are excited to have them join us in the venue’s next chapter.”

