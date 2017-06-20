Could Miley Cyrus have Vegas wedding plans?

Golden State Warriors at the Aria. (Courtesy)

Draymond Green at a local private airplane hanger. (Courtesy)

London tabloids and Hollywood gossip kings are jumping hoops with the news that Miley Cyrus, 24, and her actor hunk fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, 27, are planning a romantic getaway to Las Vegas over the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend. It’s led to rumors that they are eloping with plans to marry here on July 4. The couple first became engaged in 2012 although there was a three-year split during theirfive-year courtship. They confirmed last year that the engagement was “back on.” An Australian magazine that tracks everything to do with Liam has also reported that a friend of Miley’s has said she’s always wanted a small surprise Vegas wedding with a honeymoon in his native Australia to follow.

• DREW’S ROMANCE: And a love match is brewing for Drew Barrymore, who brought her new beau, David Hutchinson, for a weekend getaway to Las Vegas. The darling duo turned up at the XS nightclub in the Wynn/Encore where she tried to remain incognito underneath a black hat and long floral print dress while wearing loafers. The hand-holding twosome remained as quiet as possible sipping drinks for Norwegian superstar Kygo’s DJ set.

• WARRIORS VICTORY PARTY: They might well have nixed President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House but when it came to celebrating a NBA championship victory the Golden State Warriors knew that Las Vegas was the place to party. MGM Resorts Chairman Jim Murren sent a MGM private jet to Oakland to bring the team and its owners, Peter Gruber and Joseph Lacob, following the championship parade to Vegas. He personally greeted them in a private hangar at the airport here and opened champagne before they boarded buses to check in at the Aria. The UNLV men’s basketball team, including coach Marvin Menzies met them before the players went off to Carbone for dinner. The players stopped for a group photo with the MGM head honcho in front of a living flower wall that had been personalized to honor the team.

• MVP: Kevin Durrant had two loaded party buses for a second night at Drais Nightclub atop the Cromwell. The group grew to 60-plus in the stageside VIP booths including teammates power forward David West, small forward Andre Ingoudala, center JaVale McGee, center Zaza Pachulia, shooting guard Ian Clark, forward Matt Barnes, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones. Other sports celebrities, including Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, cornerback Sean Smith and Sacramento Kings power forwards Willie Cauley-Stein and Aaron Affalo, boxer Curtis Stevens joined the partying NBA champions.

Manchester football stars Leroy Sane (City) and Jesse Lingard (United) joined the Drais fun with German midfielder Mesut Ozil. Comedian Dave Chappelle was Victor Drai’s guest for the sports celebration.

The late-night revelry didn’t deter the basketball stars from continuing their partying at the Encore Beach Club next afternoon. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Javele McGee, Andre Igoudala, Matt Barnews and Ian Clarke soaked up the hot pool party scene. They took part in a champagne presentation with a monster 3-liter Perrier Jouet rose champagne presented by 12 of the club’s gorgeous bikini-clad servers while DJ Alessio was behind the decks to provide the musical soundtrack.

• HOCKEY TROPHIES GET WHITE GLOVE DELIVERY: Twenty of the sporting world’s most prized trophies went on display here June 17 and will remain honoring the best hockey players in the world through the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft being held June 21 at the T-Mobile Arena. It’s when we’ll get to know the first members of the league’s 31st team — our Vegas Golden Knights. Videographer Richard Corey was up close as the iconic Stanley Cup and 19 other silver trophies were delivered by white-gloved security at the park Theater’s retail store in the Monte Carlo resort. The trophies can be seen June 19-20 before being moved to the Arena for the NBC Sports Network show broadcast live and hosted by actor Joe Manganiello.

Here’s Richard’s YouTube video:

• KENDRA’S FATHERS DAY TREAT FOR HUSBAND HANK: It was Father’s Day on Sunday and appropriately Playboy reality star Kendra Wilkinson, who is currently starring in “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” took her husband, former NFL star Hank Baskett, and their two children to brunch at the Morel’s French Steakhouse Bistro in the Palazzo.