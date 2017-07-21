Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding made a surprise appearance Wednesday night (July 19) at Las Vegas’ hottest new production, “MAGIC MIKE LIVE,” where she was seen with a group of friends at Club Domina inside Hard Rock Hotel. A returning fan of the show, Goulding enjoyed an exclusive meet-and-greet with members of the cast following the late night performance.
Ellie Goulding at MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding made a surprise appearance Wednesday night (July 19) at Las Vegas’ hottest new production, “MAGIC MIKE LIVE,” where she was seen with a group of friends at Club Domina inside Hard Rock Hotel. A returning fan of the show, Goulding enjoyed an exclusive meet-and-greet with members of the cast following the late night performance.
July 21, 2017 - 4:15 pm