Highlights of the week ahead: Clint Holmes, San Gennaro Feast, Chica, Miss USA

Monday, May 8

Star dancer, choreographer and producer Jennifer Romas celebrates her 200th topless cabaret show at Westgate with the launch of the “Summer of Sexxy.”

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor reprise highlights from their off-Broadway performance of “The Last Five Years” in a two-night run at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts that previews their Carnegie Hall appearances in New York in November.

Emmy Award-winning primetime anchor John Quinones lectures at Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

Tuesday, May 9

Beloved Las Vegas singer Clint Holmes starts his residency at Golden Nugget Showroom and follows at Gold Diggers nightclub with a party to celebrate his birthday.

Impressionist Gordie Brown begins his run at Cabaret Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Wednesday, May 10

The 38th Annual San Gennaro Feast with carnival attractions, entertainment and food vendors begins its five-night run honoring The Patron Saint of Naples at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas. The Italian food-and-music festival celebrates Italian heritage. We still mourn the loss of its creator, singer Tony Sacca, who died after a heart attack in January.

Six Escape Rooms open at Escape Reality on Arville Street. Teams of two to six players have 60 minutes to escape after solving puzzles in the movie- and adventure-inspired themed rooms Enigmista, Jungala, Alcatraz, Iron Kingdom and District Zero.

Thursday, May 11

“Dancing With the Stars” dancer and judge Julianne Hough serves as host and executive producer of The Miss USA Pageant getting underway at Mandalay Bay. Lauren York of North Las Vegas is our Nevada state representative at the pageant, which has its first preliminaries tonight. Model, designer and body activist Ashley Graham returns as backstage host for the Fox telecast. The pageant airs Sunday.

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace celebrates its 25th anniversary with employees and tenants still there since Day 1 receiving proclamations.

Steel Panther electrifies the stage at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Friday, May 12

“Phantom of the Opera” actor Chris Mann, who found fame on NBC’s “The Voice,” debuts Broadway numbers for two nights at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. On tour, he wore the mask 700 times but will be absent from the cast when it plays The Smith Center from May 31-June 11.

Train steams into MGM Grand Garden Arena to kick off “National Concert Day” and $20 tickets for 14 shows of Live Nation’s summer concert series.

Chef Lorena Garcia opens her Latin American restaurant Chica at The Venetian.

Saturday, May 13

Sara Evans headlines Tropicana Theater.