Highlights of the week ahead: ‘Wedding Singer,’ SoMo, Common, Chris Rock, Chicago

Monday, June 5

Tickets go on sale for 2018 NASCAR Weekend races from March 2-4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cast members of “The Phantom of the Opera” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts have a day off, then resume Tuesday for the final eight performances through June 11.

Mark Shunock’s “Mondays Dark” returns to its first home, Body English at The Hard Rock Hotel and now Club Domina for “Magic Mike Live,” as Mark, who opens “MML,” installs a sprinkler system in The Space.

Yusho closes at Monte Carlo as the casino resort transforms into Park MGM.

Tuesday, June 6

Sunset Station in Henderson begins its monthlong celebration of its 20th anniversary. Birthday cake will be rolled out along with champagne for six hours June 10. Sunset Station was built on 100 acres in 1997 for $198 million. Its $25 million bowling alley expansion was opened in 2005 with 72 lanes. When Sunset Station opened, there were four properties under the Station Casinos banner; there are 20 today.

Steve Wynn is presented with the 2017 Cornell University Icon of the Industry Award in New York for his contributions to gaming, hospitality and philanthropy.

The 10th Annual Las Vegas Film Festival unspools more than 60 films, documentaries, shorts and music videos through June 11, with a selection curated by CineVegas.

Wednesday, June 7

Kygo leads the seventh-anniversary celebration of Surrender at Encore.

The rich artistic heritage of Walt Disney Studios goes on display at Magical Memories Gallery in The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen plays his neoclassical metal at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. With a name like that, no wonder that his first hit was “Arpeggios From Hell.”

A cast of 24 and 12-piece band perform “The Wedding Singer,” based on the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie, to kick off Season 42 of Super Summer Theater at Spring Mountain State Park.

Thursday, June 8

Kendra Wilkinson premieres Season 6 of “Kendra on Top” on WE and celebrates opening night of “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” with co-star Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) at Anthony Cools Showroom at Paris Las Vegas.

SoMo has “All the Answers” when the Texan YouTube sensation headlines at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Friday, June 9

Chicago and The Doobie Brothers headline Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Brian Setzer’s “Rockabilly Riot!” is at HOB.

Corey Feldman appears with his Angels at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Daniel Tosh begins a two-night run at The Mirage.

Saturday, June 10

Patti LaBelle is at Primm Valley Resort.

Common is at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

And Chris Rock headlines Park Theater — don’t bring a cell phone because it will be confiscated before curtain up!