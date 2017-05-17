Kate Upton to attend Tiger Woods’ Tiger Jam at MGM Grand

Kate Upton arrives at The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Los Angeles Convention Center. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton at halftime at The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, in Toronto. Upton announced her engagement to Verlander. The 23-year-old supermodel took to the red carpet at The Met Gala on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York to show off her ring. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Tabloid reporters and photographers are about to go into frenzied overdrive when golfing ace Tiger Woods turns up Friday at MGM Grand with a new supermodel cover girl — none other than blonde bombshell Kate Upton.

Tiger, who has been linked with ski champion Lindsey Vonn and a pal’s ex-wife, Amanda Boyd, since his marriage to Elin Nordegren collapsed during a sex scandal, which caught up Las Vegas porn princess Joslyn James, will squire Kate to the 19th Annual Tiger Jam Weekend.

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, who is a regular at Steve Wynn’s Andrea’s and Surrender, will be Tiger’s guest and host exclusive meet-and-greets during the two-day charity event at MGM Grand. Proceeds benefit the college-access programs of The Tiger Woods Foundation.

The knockout beauty who landed unprecedented back-to-back Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers in 2012 and 2013 has made a transition to acting, co-starring with Cameron Diaz in “The Other Woman” and in the forthcoming feature “The Layover” directed by William H. Macy.

Kate will play in Tiger’s Poker Night, part of The World Poker Tour and an exclusive charity poker tournament, on Friday. Guests can buy in for $11,000 and play with some of the world’s top poker players and celebrity guests.

Tiger’s main event begins Saturday with a VIP reception featuring live and silent auctions with luxury items and one-of-a-kind experiences. After the intimate concert with country star Darius Rucker, the evening concludes with a post-party celebration.

The 19th Annual Tiger Jam Silent Auction is now live for guests to bid on a variety of items and experiences. The online portion of the silent auction will run until midnight Friday and features 186 items, including celebrity and sports experiences, travel packages and high-end goods. Full details are here.

Highlights include luxury getaway packages to Turks and Caicos, Hawaii, Belize, Jamaica, Peru, London and France. Sports greats including Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky and Jack Nicklaus have donated autographed memorabilia.

There’s even a dogsled tour in Alaska up for bid, and, if adventurous Kate was willing, she’d be the perfect partner to cuddle up with to keep warm!