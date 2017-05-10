‘Magic Mike’ hideaway; Lance Burton to fill in for Louie Anderson

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the grand opening of his “Magic Mike Live” at The Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Gabriella Versace, Lance Burton and Jennifer Romas attend the celebration of the 500th performance and second year of "Sexxy" at Westgate on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Helene Neville, second from left.

The newest steakhouse from brothers Michael and David Morton, who inherited their love of red meat from steak baron Arnie Morton, has opened as the newest dining gem at The Hard Rock Hotel, and it’s where “Magic Mike Live” cast members hang out after their nearby twice-nightly show. I’m told that ticket sales now run into year’s end.

When I received a tour of the steakhouse, I was amazed at how many ladies stopped at The Pleasure Bar to buy sex toys before dinner. There’s a hidden private lounge walled off from behind the bar where “MML” dancers cool down with a drink.

Don’t be surprised to find Britney Spears in the hideaway because her manager, Larry Rudolph, is one of the investor partners in the restaurant. Menu recommendation: Order sashimi to start a meal. The fish is served in shot glasses for a knock-it-back-in-one-gulp delight.

2017 HRC GALA

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil-rights organization, hosted its 12th annual Las Vegas gala at Aria on Saturday. Centered on “Protecting Progress. Defending Diversity,” HRC’s gala honored philanthropic members of the Las Vegas and LGBTQ communities. Our thanks to Richard Corey for his red carpet video.

Cirque du Soleil’s Las Vegas chief Jerry Nadal was presented with The Equality Award. Gala attendees included Carrot Top, Melody Sweets and cast members from “Zumanity,” “MML,” Chippendales and Tenors of Rock.

MAGIC AT THE SPACE

Former Luxor and self-announced retired magician Lance Burton will stand in for comedian Louie Anderson as host of “The After Show” on Saturday night at The Space, and he’s recruited fellow Kentucky magician Mac King and his juggler pal, Michael Goudeau, to join him for the comedy night.

Lance will introduce the comedic talents of Chas Elstner, Jeffery Baldinger, Sandro Iocolano and Vinny Fasline at The Space.

25-CENT LOAN

Las Vegas nurse and runner Helene Neville told me a funny yarn while on her Guinness World Record run attempt through 12 states. While cleaning her home-on-the-road Isuzu Trooper at a car wash in Wyoming, a man approached and threatened to call police because he thought that she was homeless because her belongings were on the ground.

She told him, “I’m not homeless. I’m famous!” He then asked her if he could borrow a quarter to vacuum his car. Turns out that he is a member of the local Rotary and told her their speaker canceled and invited her to speak instead. Helene agreed and told me, “Small-town networking at the local car wash is alive and well, but I’m still waiting to get back my quarter!”

‘SPLASH 2.0’

I told readers two months ago of a plan for a revived “Splash” aquatic show from Israel going into The Rio, and now word is official that it will open there in July. The water-bound, made-over spectacle comes from the original “Splash” show presented by director Jeff Kutash.

Jeff created “Splash” for one-time Riviera owner Meshulam Riklis, who now lives in Israel and was once married to Las Vegas resident singer Pia Zadora. I’m told that one of Meshulam’s ex-bodyguards who owns a fast-food burger empire from the two units that the former gave him in Israel is bankrolling this new version.

NEW DOWNTOWN WONDER

Real-estate mogul Jonathan Kermani, who owns World Investment Network in Los Angeles, has purchased the 31,000-square-foot Mission Linen building Downtown and over the next three months will turn it into a creative office and entertainment space for tenants.

The Mission Linen building was built in 1950 and stands at the heart of The Arts District where Jonathan already owns The Arts Factory and Arts Square, which host the monthly First Friday festivals.

