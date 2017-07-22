Moving from Minnesota to the Las Vegas Strip

Sing like nobody is listening, and dance like nobody is watching,” is a famous quote that most dancers live by. Except for me, I dance better when people are watching me. From a very young age, I knew I was born to entertain. It was a dream of mine to be on the big stage with hundreds of people in the crowd. Little did I know that those dreams of mine would later become a reality.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and our Vegas dignitaries have stepped forward to write their guest columns. Today, we welcome "X Burlesque" beauty Amanda from the Flamingo adult cabaret show.

In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and our Vegas dignitaries have stepped forward to write their guest columns. Today, we welcome “X Burlesque” beauty Amanda from the Flamingo adult cabaret show.

“Sing like nobody is listening, and dance like nobody is watching,” is a famous quote that most dancers live by. Except for me, I dance better when people are watching me. From a very young age, I knew I was born to entertain. It was a dream of mine to be on the big stage with hundreds of people in the crowd. Little did I know that those dreams of mine would later become a reality.

I started my dance training at Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood, Minnesota. Long hours, sore muscles, sweat and sometimes tears were our weekly routine. Our teachers were very strict and had a way of pushing us to our fullest potential. It paid off because we went on to win countless regional and national titles. I owe everything to my main dance teacher, Michele Larkin. I wouldn’t be the same dancer today if it wasn’t for her.

After I graduated high school I decided to give my dance career a break and go to college. I spent two years at St. Cloud State University studying business management. It wasn’t until the summer going into my third year of college when I got a call from a show producer from Las Vegas. He offered me a lead dance role for a Cirque du Soleil show, which we would be performing that summer. I thought to myself: “It’s just one summer. I can go back to school in the fall.” Contrary to my initial thoughts, I fell in love with performing again and made a bold decision by dropping out of school. This was the beginning of my professional dance career, and I couldn’t have been more excited.

I spent that summer performing in Reno. From there, we traveled to Minnesota. Immediately after, we took the show overseas to Argentina. I came to realize after every performance that this was right for me. I was having the time of my life. After the show ended I went back to Minnesota hoping to find another professional job. I spent two years in a small casino show performing every Friday and doing random dance gigs here and there. That wasn’t enough though. I wanted to get back on the big stage.

Furthermore, I made an executive decision to move to Vegas. It just seemed right. I knew they had a pretty large dance scene and several shows on the strip. I was more motivated than ever and I wanted to use that fire to advance my professional career. Moreover, I dropped everything and moved within a few weeks.

It was a pretty difficult transition moving from Minnesota. I not only didn’t have my friends or family, but I also didn’t have a job. I spent a few months getting to know the city, and networking as much as possible. Soon enough I got a call from the choreographer of “X Burlesque,” Anthony, asking if I wanted to audition. I was ecstatic, but also very nervous because I’ve never done a topless show before. Anthony suggested that I come see the show first to see if it would be something I’d be interested in.

I fell in love with the show. There were six gorgeous women on stage that were full of confidence. The choreography was difficult yet sexy and playful. I knew right then and there that I wanted to be a part of it. I asked Anthony if we could set up a time to audition right away.

I got the job!!! I was a little nervous performing at first, but the girls were so sweet and made me feel comfortable. They helped me out with all of the quick changes, and the hair and makeup. Now, I have a blast performing with them every week. We just feed off of each other’s energy the whole time. They are not only amazing dancers but some of the nicest girls I know. I feel blessed to be a part of the “X Burlesque” family.

Dreams really do come true. I have supportive friends and family. I have a job that I only dreamt of having while growing up. I get to work with truly inspiring people every week. I feel so fortunate with where I am today. I’m excited to see where this chapter takes me.