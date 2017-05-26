New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul at T-Mobile; pool, club parties galore

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joe McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block. (Joseph Llanes)

Blonde bombshell Kendra Wilkinson (“Kendra on Top,” “The Girls Next Door”) begins previews Saturday of her new show “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas ahead of the June 8 premiere.

In exclusive news, we get a nearly naked centerfold look at her as she transforms from the shy, nervous librarian Robin into a sexy single thanks to Cher’s director and choreographer, Denise Faye, who created the Park Theater at Monte Carlo headliner’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards routine last Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The fast-as-a-flash fantasy dance occurs in the closing moments of “Sex Tips” with Kendra performing a surprise striptease. On a break from rehearsals this week at Anthony Cools Theater, Kendra told me:

“We took two days to come up with the dance for the end of the show. It will be a surprise because this is new to the show. We had two days of practice, and that’s making me a little nervous because this is a full-on ‘Dancing With the Stars’-type of dance routine.”

Co-star Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) added: “We have a heartthrob, actor Michael Milton, who plays Stephan, and my character helps facilitating them getting together. The ladies will get to see somewhat The Full Monty with his character.

“But because we have the gorgeous Kendra in this Las Vegas production, what an opportunity to see them consummate their moment, if you will, in a really tasteful, beautiful way. If you were walking in to see Kendra and you were sad you got her dull, librarian character from the start of the show, then by the end you’re going to get the Kendra you came for. It’s sexy burlesque.”

Kendra chimed in: “Oh, yeah, it all comes off — not all, but most! It’s the happy ending where you will see Playboy Kendra in that moment. It’s the evolution of what all women will get from the play. It’s time to celebrate and live free, have fun with ourselves and celebrate our sexuality without shame or judgment.”

Check back for our full Q+A with Kendra and Jai next week, but they’re not the only ones in the spotlight this Memorial Day Weekend. We run the gamut from Air Supply at The Orleans and Vince Neil at Downtown Grand to New Kids on the Block at T-Mobile Arena and DJ superstars at pool and nightclub parties through Monday.

Without further ado, let’s make a splash with this week’s edition of The Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, MAY 26

MUSIC

Band of Horses is at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Air Supply is at The Orleans.

Wu Bai and China Blue are at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Theory of a Dead Man kicks off Rock of Vegas at Fremont Street Experience.

Ian Bagg is at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Little River Band is at Golden Nugget.

Santana is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

COMEDY

George Wallace is at South Point.

Joel McHale is at T.I.

Bob Saget is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Kathy Griffin is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Led Zepagain — Led Zeppelin Tribute at HOB on July 3 and Katy Perry at T-Mobile on Jan. 20.

PARTY PATROL

The Chainsmokers are at XS at Encore.

Coolio is at Go Pool at Flamingo.

Louis the Child is at Drai’s Beach Club atop The Cromwell.

Future is at Drai’s Nightclub.

Andrew Rayel is at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan.

Carnage is at Marquee Nightclub.

Ruckus is at Tao Beach at The Venetian.

E40 is at Tao Nightclub.

Marshmello is at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Snake is at Surrender at Encore.

Kygo is at Encore Beach Club.

Calvin Harris is at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

DJ P-Jay is at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

Metro Boomin is at Light at Mandalay Bay.

Highly Suspect: Live is at The Hard Rock Hotel Pool.

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven are at Topgolf.

DJ Kiki is at Aquatic Club at The Palazzo.

DJ D-Miles is at Bare Dayclub at The Mirage.

DJ Karma is at Liquid at Aria.

Eric D-Lux is at Palms Pool.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

MUSIC

Vince Neil is at Downtown Grand for two nights.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is at Primm Valley Resort.

Foster the People is at The Chelsea.

Dead & Company is at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Journey wraps its run at The Joint.

Pink Talking Fish is at BBLV.

Alexander Abreu and Havana d’Primera are at Sam’s Town.

Gary Valenciano is at The M Resort.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is at HOB.

The Lon Bronson Band is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

The Wailers is at Silverton.

“Whose Live Anyway” is at Tropicana.

Joey Defrancesco headlines Jazz in the Park at Clark County Amphitheater.

Smash Mouth is at Stratosphere.

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias is at The Mirage for two nights.

Bill Bellamy is at Green Valley Ranch.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

The original musical “Clowntown” premieres at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theater with three shows over two days.

“Cabrera Conducts Bruckner” is at The Smith Center.

Wet ’n’ Wild features Los 5 and “Idol Singing Competition” for its fifth-birthday celebration.

Bill Fayne’s “Broadway Showstoppers” is at Suncoast.

Las Vegas 51s vs. El Paso Chihuahuas is at Cashman Field through Memorial Day.

Brews and Blues Festival is at Springs Preserve.

Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival with Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Cock Sparrer, Pennywise and more is at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center through Memorial Day.

Summer of Fun and Classic Car Show is at Cannery.

PARTY PATROL

DJ Koko and Bayati are at Go Pool.

Tropical Saturday is at The Pool at The Linq Hotel.

G-Eazy and Adventure Club are at Drai’s Beach Club.

Lil Wayne is at Drai’s Nightclub.

Jack Stylez is at Blu Pool Party at Bally’s.

Deorro and W&W are at Marquee Dayclub.

DJ Khaled is at Tao Beach.

The Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike is at Chateau.

French Montana is at Tao Nightclub.

Flosstradamus is at Intrigue.

David Guetta is at XS.

Dillon Francis and Skrillex are at Surrender.

Alesso and David Guetta are at EBC.

Brody Jenner spins at Hyde Bellagio.

Martin Garrix is at Omnia.

Tyga is at Light.

Machine Gun Kelly is at Rehab Beach Club at The Hard Rock Hotel.

DJ Irie is at Liquid.

DJ Pauly D is at Palms Pool.

Kaskade is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

MUSIC

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men are at T-Mobile.

R&B Only with DJ Printz and Jabari is at BBLV.

Loverboy and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is at Sunset Station.

PARTY PATROL

Usher is at Rehab.

Ludacris is at Light.

Tiesto is at Wet Republic.

Armin Van Buuren is at Omnia.

DJ Vegas Vibe is at Go Pool.

DJ Mike Attack is at The Pool.

Destructo is at Drai’s Beach Club.

Wiz Khalifa is at Drai’s Nightclub.

Jeff Tune-K and the “Crazy Girls” cast from Planet Hollywood are at Blu Pool Party.

Galantis is at Marquee Dayclub.

DJ Khaled is at Marquee Nightclub.

DJ Mustard is at Tao Beach.

Kygo is at XS.

Marshmello is at Surrender.

David Guetta is at EBC.

J Balvin is at Mandalay Bay Beach.

’80s Station is at Topgolf.

Brklyn is at Liquid.

Chris Garcia is at Palms Pool.

MONDAY, MAY 29

PARTY PATROL

Afrojack is at Wet Republic.

Cedric Gervais is at Marquee Dayclub.

Ty Dolla $ign is at Marquee Nightclub.

Diplo is at XS.

The Chainsmokers is at EBC.

Deux is at Drai’s Beach Club.

DJ Tavo is at Go Pool.

Have a safe MDW! We’re back Tuesday.