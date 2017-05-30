New Mike Tyson show; Olivia Newton-John’s new cancer fight; NHL Awards

Mike Tyson addresses his problems, including weight and drugs, in “Undisputed Truth.” (HBO)

Chloe Lattanzi and her mother, Olivia Newton-John, arrive at Share Nightclub in Las Vegas in 2015. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas resident and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is planning a sequel to his one-man theatrical saga “Undisputed Truth” that met with success here and on Broadway thanks to director Spike Lee.

Now producer Adam Steck (Human Nature at The Venetian, Boyz II Men at The Mirage, Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur) is masterminding Mike’s follow-up. The production, which resumes “Iron Mike’s” life story, will debut here in September, and Adam promises: “Believe it or not, these stories are even crazier than those in ‘Undisputed.’ ”

Adam’s newest production, “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man” starring Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez, began previews Saturday night at Paris Las Vegas. Its official grand opening is scheduled for June 8.

ONJ’S NEW CANCER BATTLE

Our thoughts and good wishes for courage and strength, along with prayers for a speedy and full recovery, go to The Flamingo headliner Olivia Newton-John on the news today that she is once again fighting cancer. The Australian singer is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates.

The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident that she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia,” she said in a media statement.

NHL EXPANSION + AWARDS

T-Mobile has agreed to be the presenting sponsor of the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft. The all-in-one event is June 21 at our T-Mobile Arena, the home of the league’s 31st team, The Vegas Golden Knights. NBCSN and Sportsnet will broadcast the event in the United States and Canada at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

N.Y. COMES TO L.V.

For one night only, TV star chef Mario Batali and his food company partner Joe Bastianich will bring their flagship New York City destination, Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca, to The Venetian on June 23 for a pop-up dinner at their B&B Ristorante.

The four-course dinner complemented by wine pairings will be presented by Babbo executive chef Frank Langello from Manhattan. The event represents the newest installment of Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group’s Las Vegas guest-chef dinner series that launched this spring.

“We’re overjoyed to bring New York’s famous Babbo to Las Vegas for one special evening,” said Nicole Brisson, Las Vegas culinary director. “Guests will have the distinct pleasure of indulging in chef Langello’s superb dishes right here in Las Vegas for the very first time.”

HANDS-ON WORKER BOSS

Former “Rock of Ages” star Mark Shunock, who is now the opening MC at “Magic Mike Live” at The Hard Rock Hotel, isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves to ensure that his community charity arts theater The Space is in perfect working order. He’s installing fire sprinklers himself, so there will be no shows until he completes the work June 19 at the earliest.

RUNNING GRANDMOTHER

Congratulations to Las Vegas nurse Helene Neville, who texted me to say that she’s just 43 miles away now from Nebraska on her 12-state run through the middle of the country. When she completes all 12 and returns to Las Vegas in September, she will be able to claim a new Guinness World Record of running through every state in the nation.

Helene previously ran the perimeter of the USA on four legs of her amazing run, and she plans to cross into Nebraska by Thursday.

