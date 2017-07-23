Sugar Factory American Brasserie sweet on Vegas

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a family-owned business that started as a small confectionary store in 2009 at The Mirage. Fast forward to today, and we have more than 20 locations in various cities across the globe. It has been a blessing to watch our brand grow significantly in a short amount of time.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a family-owned business that started as a small confectionery store in 2009 at The Mirage. Fast forward to today, and we have more than 20 locations in various cities across the globe. It has been a blessing to watch our brand grow significantly in a short amount of time.

The idea to create Sugar Factory came about while discussing people’s ubiquitous love for candy at the dinner table. We wanted to combine candy with an exciting experience that went beyond the typical restaurant and confectionery shop. Sugar Factory would not just be a place for a quick ice cream, candy or a dessert but a destination for guests from 4 years old to 104 to celebrate their birthdays, engagements, bachelorette parties, special date nights, bat and bar mitzvahs, sweet sixteens and quinceñeras.

Over the years we have become a celebrity favorite because no matter if you are an A-list celebrity or an everyday person, no one can resist the appeal of a sweet treat. The magic of Sugar Factory is that it has the ability to transport anyone back to their sweetest childhood memories.

The cool thing about being at Sugar Factory is that you’ll never know who will walk in the doors. We’ve welcomed celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Pitbull and the Kardashians, the Jenner girls, especially Kylie, have been like family to us. We give them the chance to be a kid again, whether they’re enjoying candy-infused cocktails or one of our insane desserts.

As our largest location at 22,000 square feet, our Las Vegas restaurant has some unique features you can’t find at other locations, including the dazzling Moulin Rouge marquee, a walk-up indoor/outdoor carousel bar, outdoor upstair patio showcasing a spectacular Strip view, and our largest candy selection in the confectionery shop (all perfect spots for an Instagram snap!)

Additionally, guests will find the only Sugar Factory attraction with a whimsical “Candyland-” themed 14-seat horse-drawn carousel surrounded by 5,000 LED candy-flowers, oversized cupcakes, lollipops and animal sculptures that overlook the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The candy garden leads guests to a private gazebo, which is covered in twinkling lights, that is available for private parties and weddings.

For something more decadent, The Chocolate Lounge is embellished with gold and caramel tones with floor-to-ceiling windows and is the perfect spot for date nights and meetups with friends like at our Thursday night Ladies night, with a vast selection of decadent chocolate-based martinis and cocktails.

We recently announced our new corporate pastry chef Max Santiago. Max won Cooking Channel’s “Sugar Showdown” and will spearhead new over-the-top memorable and tasty pastry creations for the new Sugar Factory Artisanal Doughnut and Coffee Bar at 1991 Broadway Upper West Side and other Sugar Factory locations.

Beyond Vegas, we continue to expand, with new locations in Miami, Virginia and the Theatre Box in the Gaslamp District in San Diego featuring a full flagship restaurant, large confectionery store, Chocolate Lounge and a luxury VIP movie theater in partnership with the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre. Also, in the works for the entertainment corner is an ultimate sports bar and arcade in partnership with Nick Cannon based on the hit MTV show “Wild ‘N Out.” Theatre Box will truly be an over-the-top movie and entertainment experience.

We have come a long way, and have plans to do big things. We are happy to share this business with our family and friends and will continue to wow guests with our over-the-top ideas and fun creations.