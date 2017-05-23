Tonight in Las Vegas: Martin Garrix at Omnia, DJ Crooked at Hyde Bellagio

DJ Martin Garrix. (Courtesy)

Joe Munoz of Maverick Helicopters with DJ Martin Garrix. (Courtesy)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

It’s the official opening party for the luxury condominium development South Beach near Summerlin off 215 and Russell Road. Funds raised benefit Boy’s Town.

Chef Dylan Hallas has postponed his Chef’s Table Experience at Spago at The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace to launch his menu celebrating his arrival at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant. He’s planning a later date for his Kaiseki-style dinner of 20 tasting dishes at the kitchen counter.

DJ Martin Garrix, a surprise guest at CBS Radio’s “SPF” at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last Saturday night, is an animal manning the wheels of steel at Omnia at Caesars.

And DJ Crooked straightens the way into Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

All eyes will be on the return of Jennifer Lopez to Axis at Planet Hollywood for her hit residency “All I Have.” Gossip watchers will be checking to see if new beau MLB legend Alex Rodriguez will spend Memorial Day Weekend here. J.Lo — and A-Rod? — is here through June 11.

John Fogerty continues his “Fortunate Son” run at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Chadwick Johnson headlines at The Italian American Club showroom.

Whiskey Maiden has country music in hand at Gilley’s at T.I.

Believe it or not, but Las Vegas has an Old Time Fiddlers Association, and it has an Open Jam session at James Gibson Library on West Lake Mead Parkway.

DJ Direct plays it like it is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Baauer does his “Harlem Shake” at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And DJ Flosstradamus spins the 1’s and 2’s at Surrender at Encore.