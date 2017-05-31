Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Phantom’ at Smith Center; Rick Moonen ‘In the Kitchen’

Sustainable-seafood expert Rick Moonen tries guilt-free bluefin tuna at Morimoto on Friday, April 21, 2017, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derrick Davis and Katie Travis in "The Phantom of the Opera." (Matthew Murphy)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

To mark the show’s 25th anniversary, “The Phantom of the Opera” is on tour with a new look — complete with a new, falling chandelier — by Laurence Connor of the Hal Prince version and begins its 12-day, 15-performance run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. It took 20 tractor-trailers to bring “Phantom” here, including the 1,500-pound, 6,000-crystal chandelier.

The chandelier has pyrotechnics, fog and lights exploding as it drops 10 feet per second over the audience. The fireworks crew takes 30 minutes before each show to load five pyrotechnic special effects used during the production and the stagehands another 30 minutes to wrap silks around and over the chandelier before it falls from the ceiling shortly after curtain up.

“Phantom — the Las Vegas Spectacular” ran for six years at The Venetian (1996-2012), while the original passed 12,000 performances last year on Broadway. This time audiences will get to see The Paris Opera House backstage, below stage and of course onstage thanks to new projection design that has been integrated, but Laurence assures, “No video.”

Mandalay Bay chef Rick Moonen hosts the live broadcast of his new Facebook series “In the Kitchen” from Lake Industries studio powered by Jenn-Air in Henderson, and I’m his guest behind the kitchen counter. More: Facebook.com/ChefRickMoonen

Tuesday was the last day of open auditions for the first youth program at Mark Shunock’s The Space. Don’t despair because if your child has a passion for performing, appointment auditions are now available through June 12 for the June 13 debut.

Kids must be ages 8 to 18. Details are at KidsInTheSpace.com. Todd Hart joins Mark as master teachers of acting, singing, dancing and clowning in the intensive six-week workshop leading to a final showcase.

The first bracelet event of the 2017 WSOP gets underway at The Rio with the two-day casino employees no-limit hold’em event. Will C.J. Sand, who won $75,157 last year, repeat?

DJ D-Miles walks the line at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Slander voices his (dis)approval of the hits at Surrender at Encore.

And DJs Ikon and Karma duel at Light at Mandalay Bay.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

British 1960s rockers The Yardbirds play “For Your Love” with a “Heart Full of Soul” at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Trey Songz and Mike Angel team up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Nghtmre keeps you up all night at Hakkasan at MGM Grand — and that frightening dream spelling is correct!

Dillon Francis spins the 1’s and 2’s at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Esco is behind the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

And DJ Five counts down the digits at Tao at The Venetian.