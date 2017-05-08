Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Sexxy’ celebrates 500th performance

The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. The cast of "Sexxy" at Westgate Las Vegas is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The adult cabaret show “Sexxy” led by choreographer, producer and star Jennifer Romas celebrates its 500th show at Westgate and kicks off “The Summer of Sexxy” campaign.

“The Last Five Years” with Betsey Wolfe and Adam Kantor began as a Nevada Conservatory Theater production and went on to become such a hit that they wound up together Off-Broadway. Then were signed to the Broadway productions of “Falsettos” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” respectively, but nothing could keep them apart musically.

Now they’re back together in a reprise of their The Smith Center for the Performing Arts fifth-anniversary concert numbers at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz for two nights of behind-the-scenes stories and Broadway show tunes.

Seepeoples, Newsense and Homebodys rock Beauty Bar on Fremont Street.

DJ Vice spins the dual decks at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

And the regular shows of Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ Open Mic at Bootlegger Bistro and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns at Lounge at The Palms continue to enthrall audiences.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

It’s National Travel & Tourism Week in Las Vegas, and our LVCVA joins with the U.S. Travel Association for a one-hour Rally Day celebration at Fashion Show hosted by former Mayor Oscar Goodman with cast members from “Absinthe,” Chippendales, “Fantasy,” “Legends in Concert,” “Magic Mike Live,” Human Nature, “Divas” and the Cirque du Soleil spectacles.

Beloved singer Clint Holmes celebrates his birthday and the opening of his residency at Golden Nugget.

Master impressionist Gordie Brown returns to the Strip from a downtown run with the debut of his show at Cabaret Showroom at Planet Hollywood.

Superstar Celine Dion returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through June 3.

And DJ Burns heats up Omnia at Caesars.