Tonight: Steve Aoki and Wild at Heart at Omnia; Shake Shack book

DJ Steve Aoki headlines Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Joe Janet)

The exterior of Shake Shack is seen in February in Downtown Summerlin. There is indoor and outside seating. (Jan Hogan/View)

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s pre-professional dance program students present show-tunes galore in “Night on Broadway” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer, who grew his hot dog cart in NYC into a restaurant chain of 130 Shake Shacks (and counting), publishes his debut Shake Shack cookbook locally at his eateries at New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin.

Moving from Downtown, impressionist Gordie Brown officially opens his residency at Cabaret Lounge at Planet Hollywood.

The annual Board of Directors dinner of our beloved charity group Opportunity Village is at The Palazzo Ballroom.

And Omnia at Caesars Palace features Steve Aoki and celebrates the second anniversary of Wild at Heart, the nightclub inside a nightclub, with a surprise guest performer.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Journey donates proceeds from its show at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel to Make-a-Wish of Southern Nevada so that more wishes can be granted to children battling life-threatening illnesses. Journey performs the albums “Escape” and “Frontiers” in their entirety.

Guitar guru Carlos Santana returns to his residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas chef Brian Howard opens his restaurant Sparrow + Wolf (neither is on the menu!) with a ribbon cutting and traditional blessing of a lion dance by Lohan School of Shaolin, who concludes with hanging lettuce in the doorway. The festivities are at 4480 Spring Mountain Road, the food street where chefs dine after-hours. One main feature is perhaps one of the largest grills in Las Vegas for Brian’s global offerings.

San Diego’s Through the Roots headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Karma has good luck behind the wheels of steel at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

Metro Boomin spins the 1’s and 2’s at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And DJs Shr3d and Beatnik lead the Down & Derby retro roller-disco party at Gold Spike.