Robin Leach

Tuesday party roundup

By Robin Leach Niche Division of Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 10:46 am
 

Double action at Drai’s nightclub atop the Cromwell with Snoop Dogg in performance and behind the wheels of steel as partygoers get to dive into the deep end for Swim Night.

……

The party rocks on: The Who celebrates its 50th anniversary continuing with a limited engagement residency through Aug. 11 at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace with a special tribute to the popular “Tommy” that dates all the way back to 1969.

……

It’s not just about hitting that little white ball on the greens at Top Golf because Jared and the Mill from Phoenix play the Toyota Yard there with Kolars as their opening act.

……

Gregg Austin’s M Town performs in the showroom at the South Point.

……

DJ Ikon spins the dual decks at Hyde in Bellagio.

……

DJ Cash Cash counts the hits — and the money — at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

