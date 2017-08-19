WEEK AHEAD: AUG. 21-26

It’s a “Lights Out” week with Monday’s solar eclipse and Saturday’s showdown between undefeated boxing star Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor. Here are the highlights:

Model beauty Marcelle Braga posed for a Telemundo broadcast with the lions at the Las Vegas Lion Habitat Ranch to mark World Lion Day. (Courtesy)

Aug. 21

• It’s the rarest of solar eclipses across America so be sure to wear legitimate safety dark glasses or welders goggles. Don’t purchase fakes or use regular sunglasses that could ruin your eyesight. This is the first total eclipse visible only in the U.S. since our 1776 founding. The total solar eclipse will be visible from coast to coast and is only safe to look at during the two minutes when the sun is completely behind the moon. It will take 90 minutes for the eclipse to enter in Oregon and depart from Georgia with the longest blackout in Kentucky for almost three minutes.

Aug. 22

• DJ Five counts the numbers at Hyde nightclub in the Bellagio.

Aug. 23

• Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings Achmed the Terrorist and Jose Jalapeno on a Stick to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

• Die Antwoord performs at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan.

Aug. 24

• August Alsina entertains at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay.

Aug. 25

• Dropkick Murphys are joined by Rancid at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and with half of Ireland in town for the country’s hero Conan McGregor showdown against Floyd Mayweather expect it to be a sell-out and who knows if the UFC champ will make an onstage appearance.

• The Super Summer Bash show at The Orleans Arena stars Boy George.

• Iration headlines at the Mandalay Bay Beach.

Aug. 26

• Mayhem as Mayweather and McGregor slug it out at the T-Mobile Arena in the fight of the century!

• Michelle Rohl Rox performs at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

• Vocalist Sommore headlines for two nights at the Suncoast.