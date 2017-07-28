WEEKEND PREVIEW July 28-30

Las Vegas is well featured this weekend on the TV scene. “SPEEDVEGAS,” the $30 million supercar driving experience located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, serves as the home studio and track for the new series “Top Gear America,” premiering on BBC America July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

SpeedVegas on 14200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., in Henderson on June 29. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

The track will be featured in the series’ eight hour-long episodes, which are hosted by veteran film and television actor William Fichtner (“Black Hawk Down,” “The Dark Knight,” “Armageddon,” “Prison Break”), NHRA Top Fuel Division World-Champion drag racer Antron Brown and Premier British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford.

“When we engineered the SPEEDVEGAS track, we wanted it to appeal to the motorsports industry’s most devoted enthusiasts,” said Aaron Fessler, chief executive officer, SPEEDVEGAS. “Being chosen as the home track for a ‘Top Gear’ production, which is widely regarded as the highest-caliber automotive entertainment programming on TV, is incredibly exciting.”

“Top Gear America” reviews not just exclusive and state-of-the-art vehicles but also the cars of America’s culture-defining past. From the latest supercars to the ultimate in automotive engineering technology, “Top Gear America” puts the viewer in the passenger seat alongside car-obsessed hosts as they race incredible vehicles on the scenic highways and historic tracks of the American West. Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the SPEEDVEGAS studio and track.

“Bachelor” and “Miss America” host Chris Harrison adds a third string to his bow when he hosts “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” taping today (July 28) at the new Caesars Entertainment studios behind Bally’s. And, I’ll take a crack at competing playing for the Boys and Girls Club charity. Our interview with Chris will post next week now that I’m returning home from monthlong travels in Italy and Greece.

So, let’s start our engines and rack our brains for knowledge as we fire up this week’s Royal Robin Rundown. With Pitbull, The Who, Matchbox 20 and UB 40 headlining the musical acts we’re assured a megastar weekend of hits. And advance word of a near-secret concert by the Killers on Monday night Stripside at the fountains of Caesars Palace. Admission is free!

CELEBRITY WEEKEND PREVIEW JULY 28 – 30

JULY 28

• “BAZ- Star Crossed Love” at the Palazzo continues after its first anniversary year celebrations.

• Echo & The Bunnymen at Brooklyn Bowl

• Pitbull at Planet Hollywood for two days

• Emerson Drive at Santa Fe Station

• George Straight at T-Mobile Arena for two days

• Donny and Marie return to the Flamingo for two days

• Ambrosia at Golden Nugget

• Dat Phan at South Point

• Appetite for Destruction at House of Blues

SPECIAL NOTE

• Tickets on sale for Bob Saget at Brooklyn Bowl Sept. 16

• The Graveyard Shift Tour at Brooklyn Bowl Sept. 28

• Hollywood Undead at The Palms

PARTY PATROL

• DJ Lema at Marquee Dayclub

• Galantis at Marquee Nightclub

• DJ Paradice at Bond for two days

• GTA with Elephante at Hakkasan

• LA Leakers at Jewel

• Fergie DJ at Omnia

• DJ Shortkutz at 1Oak

• DJ Que at The Bank

• DJ Shift at Wet Republic

• Lisa Pittman at Liquid

• DJ D Miles at Bare Pool

• DJ E-Rock at Daylight Dayclub

• 4B at Drai’s Beach

• Marshmello at Encore Beach

• Nightswim with Brillz at Encore Beach

• DJ Live at Go Pool

• DJ J-Nice at Palms Pool

• DJ CLA at TAO

• DJ Seize at Chateau

• DJ Enferno at Foundation Room

• DJ Karma at Ghostbar

• Joe Maz at Hyde

• Slander at Intrigue

• Clinton Sparks at Light

• The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub

JULY 29

• UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey at Mandalay Bay

• Filipino Pop-Rockers AEGIS at The Orleans

• AFI & Circa Survive at Brooklyn Bowl

• The Who at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows at Mandalay Bay

• Vegas Roulette Showcase at House of Blues

COMEDY

• Tim Allen at The Mirage

SPECIAL NOTE

• UFC Viewing Party at Topgolf Las Vegas

• Prom-Themed Anniversary Party at Distill

• Mrs. Vietnam World Pageant at South Point for two days

• The Roast of Eric Cohen hosted by Jeff Ross at The Cosmopolitan

PARTY PATROL

• Yazz “The Greatest” at Go Pool

• DJ Ruckus at Marquee Nightclub

• 3LAU at Rehab Beach

• Porter Robinson at Hakkasan

• Illenium at Jewel Nightclub

• Zedd at Omnia

• DJ Que at 1Oak

• DJ Wellman at The Bank

• Tiesto with Dzeko at Wet Republic

• Irie at Liquid Pool

• DJ Karma at Bare Pool

• Amanda Rose at Aquatic Club

• Kid Funk at Daylight Dayclub

• Zeds Dead at Drai’s Beach

• The Chainsmokers at Encore Beach

• Nightswim with Getter at Encore Beach

• Gareth Emery at Marquee Dayclub

• Konflikt at Palms Pool

• DJ C Mike at Chateau

• Eric DLux at TAO

• T.I. at Drai’s Nightclub

• DJ Excel at Foundation Room

• DJ Exodus at Ghostbar for two nights

• Charles Zoo at Hyde

• Flosstradamus at Intrigue

• DJ E-Rock at Light

• Dillon Francis at XS Nightclub

JULY 30

• Camila at Mandalay Bay

SPECIAL NOTE

• ASD MarketWeek at Las Vegas Convention Center

• Las Vegas Market at The World Market Center

PARTY PATROL

• Gryffyn at Marquee Dayclub

• NGHTMRE at Hakkasan

• Mikey Francis at Omnia

• Kid Conrad at The Bank

• Cash Cash at Wet Republic

• Joseph Gettright at Liquid Pool

• Greg Lopez at Bare Pool

• Jenna Palmer at Aquatic Club

• DJ E-Man at Daylight Dayclub

• Destructo at Drai’s Beach

• Vice at Encore Beach

• DJ Vegas Vibe at Go Pool

• Wale at Rehab Beach

• Javier Alba at TAO

• DJ Franzen at Drai’s Nightclub

• Nightswim with Marshmello at XS Nightclub

• Don’t forget the Killers free concert at the Caesars Palace forecourt on Monday evening.