10 Las Vegas restaurants where the view is spectacular

Considering Las Vegas’ reputation as one of the most spectacular cities in the world you might expect some of its restaurants to have unparalleled views, and you’d be right. Whether it be lights, lakes or legends, Sin City’s restaurants give you something to see.

The Capital Grille

Its perch on the top floor of the Fashion Show mall affords guests at this sophisticated spot a bird’s-eye view of Wynn Las Vegas resort and Palazzo across the street. Steak’s the star here, and it’s available in numerous variations, but other selections are many, and he service always polished.

Fashion Show mall, 702-932-6631, thecapitalgrille.com

The Eiffel Tower Restaurant

The half-scale replica is one of the Strip’s major attractions, but it’s outdone by the view from the restaurant on its 11th floor — especially if you get a table overlooking the Fountains of Bellagio. Expect updated takes on classic French food and an array of caviar, and flawless but unfussy service.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-948-6937, eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Giada

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis opened her first restaurant at The Cromwell in 2014, and its popularity hasn’t waned. Her vibrant renditions of California-style Italian cuisine are served in a space with a vast expanse of windows overlooking Flamingo Road and the Strip, always busy, always interesting.

The Cromwell, 855-442-3271, caesars.com

Marche Bacchus

Waterfront views aren’t exactly common in Las Vegas but that’s what you get at Marche Bacchus, which is on the manmade Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores. Heaters and misting fans keep the terrace comfortable during temperature extremes, but there’s also a small dining room for enjoying the French-accented food and adjacent shop with 900 wines.

2620 Regatta Drive, 702-804-8008, marchebacchus.com

Mimi & Coco Bistro

Henderson has a manmade body of water, too, in the sprawling expanse that is Lake Las Vegas, and Mimi & Coco is the restaurant with the best view. The interior is Old World elegant with lots of stone, the menu multinational with a slight French influence.

40 Costa di Lago in The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Henderson, 702-382-7900, mimicocobistro.com

Mon Ami Gabi

After this charming spot opened the city’s first Strip-side patio in 1999 there were doubters, but soon it was expanded. A floor above actual street level, it’s the perfect spot for people-watching. The menu is casual French, including various steak frites, with breakfast and brunch as well as lunch and dinner.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-944-4224, monamigabi.com

Rivea

Culinary lion Alain Ducasse brought his Saint-Tropez- and London-based restaurant to the 64th floor of the Delano, with a menu evoking the French Riviera and 180-degree views from the restaurant and its Skyfall lounge, which takes in much of the south and center Strip.

Delano Las Vegas, 877-632-5400, delanolasvegas.mgmresorts.com

Spago

Spago’s mid-2018 move to Bellagio reportedly fulfilled a dream of Wolfgang Puck’s for a Las Vegas restaurant with a view. His — and our — reward is a sweeping vista of the Fountains of Bellagio and the lake, from both the patio and the restaurant itself.

Bellagio, 702-693-8181, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Top of the World

On a slowly rotating aerie more than 800 feet above the city, Top of the World offers the most comprehensive view in town, with the valley at night looking like a bowl full of glittering gems. The menu leans toward the classic and New American, with new dishes presented regularly.

The STRAT, 702-380-7711, topoftheworldlv.com

Vetri Cucina

James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri opened this eponymous, 56th-floor spot when the Palms was renovated in 2018, and brought with him from Philadelphia his adventurous, modern Italian fare. Despite the resort’s location off the Strip, its height and walls of glass provide a great view of the action.

Palms, 702-944-5900, palms.com

