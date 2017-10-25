11 spooky cocktails to try in Las Vegas for Halloween — PHOTOS

No bones about it, these Halloween-inspired cocktails are all treat, no trick.
The Cure
Mandarin Bar, Mandarin Oriental
Veuve Clicquot Champagne with fresh strawberries and wild blackberries will be served in a mad scientist’s beaker, $18. Available through Tuesday.
Evil Eye Cocktail
Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Muddled fall fruits and white and spiced rums are topped with pineapple and Angostura bitters and garnished with a lychee stuffed with a blueberry. $15.99, including a souvenir Mason jar. Available Thursday through Nov. 1.
Frankentini
Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St.
In the sickly green color of its namesake, it’s Bombay Sapphire Gin, Midori, lemon-lime soda and grenadine, $10. Available Friday through Tuesday.
Resurrection
Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops
A rim of crushed pretzels is the backdrop for Revel Stoke roasted-pecan-flavored whiskey, amaretto, Stoli Vanil vodka and cream soda, $12. Available Friday through Tuesday.
Monster Mash Bam-Boozled shake
Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Vanilla ice cream is mixed with candy corn moonshine, Franken Berry cereal and a red berry swirl, rimmed in green slime with candy eyeballs and topped with vampire teeth, a zombie hand lollipop, gummy skulls and a witch’s finger cookie, $15. Available through Nov. 1.
Sagrado Corazon
China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
A “sacred heart” hibiscus ice sphere “bleeds” as it melts, changing the flavor and color of the tequila blanco, lime and agave, $16. Available through Nov. 2.
Virgil’s Cauldron
Virgil’s Real Barbecue, Linq Promenade
A “bleeding” ice hand reaches for the friends sharing this gallon of Skyy Vodka and strawberry, peach, grapefruit, blueberry or raspberry lemonade, garnished with faux roaches, $46. Available through Tuesday.
Candy Corn Martini
Parlour Bar, El Cortez
Vodka is infused with actual candy corn to flavor this drink, which also contains orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice, $10. Available through Tuesday.
Gremlin’s Revenge
Alibi Ultra Lounge, Aria; Lily Bar & Lounge, Bellagio
A gremlin-colored concoction, with Grey Goose vodka, Midori, coconut rum, half and half and pineapple juice, $19. Available through Tuesday.
Freddy Krueger
Blue Ribbon, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
This one’s more spicy than scary — even scarry — ol’ Freddy, with hot sauce adding a spark to the mix of mezcal, ginger liqueur and lemon, $15. On the bar’s permanent menu.
Caramel Apple Sangria
Cornerstone, Gold Coast
Smirnoff Caramel Vodka and apple cider are mixed with pinot grigio and garnished with apple slices, $10. Available through Tuesday.