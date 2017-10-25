ad-fullscreen
Food

11 spooky cocktails to try in Las Vegas for Halloween — PHOTOS

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2017 - 10:31 am
 

No bones about it, these Halloween-inspired cocktails are all treat, no trick.

The Cure

Mandarin Bar, Mandarin Oriental

small pic description goes here

Veuve Clicquot Champagne with fresh strawberries and wild blackberries will be served in a mad scientist’s beaker, $18. Available through Tuesday.

Evil Eye Cocktail

Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South

small pic description goes here

Muddled fall fruits and white and spiced rums are topped with pineapple and Angostura bitters and garnished with a lychee stuffed with a blueberry. $15.99, including a souvenir Mason jar. Available Thursday through Nov. 1.

Frankentini

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St.

small pic description goes here

In the sickly green color of its namesake, it’s Bombay Sapphire Gin, Midori, lemon-lime soda and grenadine, $10. Available Friday through Tuesday.

Resurrection

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops

small pic description goes here

A rim of crushed pretzels is the backdrop for Revel Stoke roasted-pecan-flavored whiskey, amaretto, Stoli Vanil vodka and cream soda, $12. Available Friday through Tuesday.

Monster Mash Bam-Boozled shake

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

small pic description goes here

Vanilla ice cream is mixed with candy corn moonshine, Franken Berry cereal and a red berry swirl, rimmed in green slime with candy eyeballs and topped with vampire teeth, a zombie hand lollipop, gummy skulls and a witch’s finger cookie, $15. Available through Nov. 1.

Sagrado Corazon

China Poblano, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

small pic description goes here

A “sacred heart” hibiscus ice sphere “bleeds” as it melts, changing the flavor and color of the tequila blanco, lime and agave, $16. Available through Nov. 2.

Virgil’s Cauldron

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, Linq Promenade

small pic description goes here

A “bleeding” ice hand reaches for the friends sharing this gallon of Skyy Vodka and strawberry, peach, grapefruit, blueberry or raspberry lemonade, garnished with faux roaches, $46. Available through Tuesday.

Candy Corn Martini

Parlour Bar, El Cortez

small pic description goes here

Vodka is infused with actual candy corn to flavor this drink, which also contains orange liqueur and fresh lemon juice, $10. Available through Tuesday.

Gremlin’s Revenge

Alibi Ultra Lounge, Aria; Lily Bar & Lounge, Bellagio

small pic description goes here

A gremlin-colored concoction, with Grey Goose vodka, Midori, coconut rum, half and half and pineapple juice, $19. Available through Tuesday.

Freddy Krueger

Blue Ribbon, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

small pic description goes here

This one’s more spicy than scary — even scarry — ol’ Freddy, with hot sauce adding a spark to the mix of mezcal, ginger liqueur and lemon, $15. On the bar’s permanent menu.

Caramel Apple Sangria

Cornerstone, Gold Coast

small pic description goes here

Smirnoff Caramel Vodka and apple cider are mixed with pinot grigio and garnished with apple slices, $10. Available through Tuesday.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like