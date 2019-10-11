63°F
Food

13 places in Las Vegas where you can sip hauntingly good cocktails

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 10:21 am
 
Updated October 16, 2019 - 5:43 pm

Sure, you could celebrate Halloween with a bloody mary or a death in the afternoon, both perfectly respectable drinks with slightly macabre names but, well, kind of boring. All Hallow’s Eve comes but once a year; why not mark it in style with a cocktail created for the occasion? Here are 13 places to find one in Las Vegas.

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Alibi is celebrating the season with two Halloween-themed cocktails. The Ghostly Encounter is made with creme de cassis, vodka, pomegranate juice, orange bitters and blackberries with a black sugar rim, while The Antidote combines vodka, amaretto, pineapple juice, club soda and strawberry puree. $19 each, through Oct. 31.

Aria, 702-692-5616, aria.mgmresorts.com

Cabo Wabo Cantina

It’s doubtful you’ll be twice — or even once — shy after imbibing this. Cabo Wabo’s Once Bitten is a blend of Bacardi Anejo Cuatro, St. Germain, ginger beer and lime juice, swirled with blood-orange puree and served in a skull-shaped souvenir glass. $13, Oct. 18-31. And Cabo Wabo’s other cocktails also are available in the skull-shaped souvenir glass for an extra $2.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-385-2226, cabowabocantina.com

Distill and Remedy’s

Here’s a Jack-O-Lantern that doesn’t come with the messy seeds. The Jack-O-Lantern cocktail at all Distill and Remedy’s locations blends Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire with sour mix, ginger beer and a lemon wedge. $5 during the bars’ Halloween parties Oct. 26.

Multiple locations for Distill, distillbar.com; Remedy’s at 3265 St. Rose Parkway and 530 Conestoga Way, both in Henderson, remedystavern.com

Electra and The Dorsey

These bars at The Venetian have concocted three spooky choices. It’s Alive! gets its green color from a “heavy pinch of matcha powder” mixed with Absolute Elyx, lemon and lime juices, egg white and a dash of cream, finished with Fever Tree Club Soda. The Jame-O-Lantern is, you guessed it, Jameson Irish Whiskey, with yellow chartreuse, Antica Carpano and chocolate bitters, over a 2-inch ice cube with an orange twist for garnish. And the Oogie Boogie combines Altos Tequila, falernum, lime, ginger syrup and allspice over ice, topped with Fever Tree Club Soda and garnished with a lime wheel and candied ginger. $18 each, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with free sampling from 10 to 11 p.m. each evening.

The Venetian, venetian.com

Hangover Bar at Madame Tussaud’s

Take your black magic woman — or man — or your Wolf Pack to Madame Tussaud’s to see the only celebrities guaranteed not to shun a selfie with you. While you’re there, you can indulge in the Black Magic Margarita, which is made with tequila, triple sec and sweet-and-sour mix with a sugar or salt rim, finished with a candy googly eye. $5, through Oct. 31.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-862-7800, madametussauds.com

Lily Bar & Lounge

It’s a trifecta of Halloween spirits at Lily. The Black Widow is white rum and coconut cream, poured over a web of white cotton candy and garnished with gummy spiders. The Lychee Lookee is a concoction of vodka, lime juice, lychee puree and club soda, garnished with blueberry-lychee “eyeballs” to ghoulish effect. And for the Con Gusan(old) Fashion, the Lily’s barkeeps mix mezcal, Grand Marnier, agave, orange bitters and soda, smoke it in a dome and garnish with orange peel, a cherry and gummy worms. $20 each, Oct. 24-31.

Bellagio, 702-692-5615, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Mercato Della Pescheria

It’s called Pozione Morte, which is a more lyrical way of saying “potion of death,” and its misty allure is likely to tempt the unwary. It’s a mix of Ciroc Apple Vodka, house-made blueberry grenadine and Monin Violet, poured atop dry ice and served with a berry garnish. $14, Halloween weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-837-0309, venetian.com

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Candy corn is the most popular Halloween candy in Nevada, according to candystore.com, which makes this particularly apt: Morton’s Candy Corn Old Fashioned is a mix of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, orange bitters, Monin Candy Corn Syrup and an orange slice, accompanied by candy corn. $12, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

400 E. Flamingo Road, 702-893-0703, mortons.com

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Put a little smoky spirit in your Halloween with the Spooky Peach cocktail at Pancho’s. It starts with El Silencio Mezcal Espadin, mixed with peach puree and sweet-and-sour mix and garnished with fresh jalapeno slices. $10.75, Oct. 31 only.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-982-0111, panchosrestaurant.com

Prime Rib Loft

Gory is good when it comes to Halloween, and this one is about as gory as it gets. Red Rum is a mixture of Bacardi O, Cointreau and pineapple juice, with raspberry puree supplying the realism. $12, Oct. 27-31.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Rosina

Rosina’s Golden Apple is true to its name, blending Laird’s Apple Brandy, Four Roses Bourbon, honey, lemon and allspice, poured over a 2-inch-square ice cube and served with a pumpkin-spiced caramel apple. $18, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, with free sampling from 10 to 11 p.m. each evening.

Palazzo, 702-607-1945, venetian.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

