94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

17-course sushi tasting hits the Las Vegas Strip this weekend

Japanese sea bream with sesame chili ponzu, lemon, sea salt and scallions is being served at th ...
Japanese sea bream with sesame chili ponzu, lemon, sea salt and scallions is being served at the Sushi by Scratch Restaurants pop-up on June 28-30, 2024, at RedTail in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Suzi Pratt Photos)
Japanese sea urchin with roasted nori and freshly grated wasabi root is being served at the Sus ...
Japanese sea urchin with roasted nori and freshly grated wasabi root is being served at the Sushi by Scratch Restaurants pop-up on June 28-30, 2024, at RedTail in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Suzi Pratt Photos)
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is leading the pop-up of his Sushi by Scratch Restaurants on June 28 ...
Chef Phillip Frankland Lee is leading the pop-up of his Sushi by Scratch Restaurants on June 28-30, 2024, at RedTail in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Sushi by Scratch Restaurants)
More Stories
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day a ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
A Romana One pizza at Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas. Celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani's r ...
2 Las Vegas pizzerias named among 50 best in US
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring ...
Ice cream products recalled over possible bacteria contamination
5 new Las Vegas restaurants for the start of summer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 8:18 am
 

During World’s 50 Best Restaurants week in early June in Las Vegas, when Disfrutar of Barcelona was crowned the top restaurant on the planet for 2024, there were lavish dinners and other events surrounding the ceremony.

The Sushi by Scratch Restaurants pop-up at RedTail in Resorts World, seemingly over-the-top with its 17 courses of nigiri, was actually an intimate and quietly powerful celebration of ingredients, creativity and searching culinary intelligence.

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee and his wife, chef Margarita Kallas-Lee, founded Sushi by Scratch, which now has locations in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Miami and Montecito, California (with one Michelin star).

At the pop-up, chef Lee and two assistants served nigiri to only 10 guests per tasting seated around a sushi bar in a private omakase chamber at RedTail. The fish and shellfish, mainly flown in from Japan, delivered deeply clean and pure flavors on fingers of perfectly prepared rice.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Sushi by Scratch pop-up returns to RedTail with three seatings per evening. Following a welcome cocktail, guests will take their seats in the chamber for a menu that, as before, mixes chef Lee’s signature nigiri with newer confections.

Hamachi, bluefin, albacore, marrow and more

Highlights:

■ Hamachi brushed with sweet corn pudding and topped with a sprinkle of sourdough breadcrumbs.

■ Aged bluefin tuna served with Lee’s homemade soy sauce and fresh wasabi.

■ Albacore wrapped in sake-soaked nori and topped with ponzu, fresh wasabi and crisp onions.

■ Roasted bone marrow nigiri seasoned with soy sauce, a spatter of sea salt and freshly grated wasabi root.

■ Unagi fried crisp in the rendered bone marrow fat, then dressed with poblano yuzu kosho, soy sauce and ponzu.

■ For dessert, chef Kallas-Lee’s matcha bon bon with makrut lime, white chocolate and shortbread paired with hot green tea brewed using umeshu plum wine, smoked lavender honey and fresh yuzu.

The pop-up is $225, plus tax and gratuity. Beverage pairings variously featuring sakes and Japanese whiskies run $105 to $125. Beverages may also be ordered à la carte. Visit here to reserve a spot.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day a ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The NHL draft, UFC X fan experience and Blink-182 highlight Las Vegas’ entertainment lineup for the week of June 28-July 4.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Megan Thee Stallion, “Loud & Proud” wrestling, Las Vegas Restaurant Week and the Punk Rock Tattoo Expo top this week’s lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A famed chef opens his 6th restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
‘Top Chef’ stars to close Las Vegas Strip pop-up restaurant
recommend 3
World’s No. 1 restaurant for 2024 crowned in Las Vegas
recommend 4
5 new Las Vegas restaurants for the start of summer
recommend 5
The world’s top chefs are coming to Vegas. Here’s what they’re up to.
recommend 6
8 Vegas restaurants named on Yelp’s top 100 sushi spots for 2024