2 popular Vegas restaurants are being impersonated on Uber Eats

Fake pages on the delivery platform direct orders to other restaurants. An acclaimed chef called out one of the seeming imposters in an online post.

Esther’s Kitchen, widely regarded as one of the finest restaurants in Las Vegas, is not on Uber Eats. But that hasn’t stopped the delivery platform from hosting a page for something called Esther’s Italian Pasta Kitchen. In a Wednesday Facebook post, James Trees, chef-owner of Esther’s, called out the seeming imposter.

“How can you allow businesses to be impersonated and damage people’s reputations on your platform?” he asked Uber Eats in the post. “I wonder which one of my lawyer friends wants to sue a giant company for allowing garbage restaurants to impersonate the business that I built from the ground up?”

Trees is a James Beard Award finalist. Esther’s, an Italian restaurant, reopened in March in its stylish new 10,000-square-foot digs at 1131 S. Main St. in downtown Vegas.

Esther’s Italian Pasta Kitchen, according to its Uber Eats page, is at 10890 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, in Henderson. Something called NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe occupies that space (suites 107-108). Is this business using a similar name to confuse customers into thinking they’re ordering from the famous Esther’s? If so, would that be legal?

A fake page for a Vegas institution

Another well-known Vegas restaurant, also an Italian spot, is seemingly being impersonated on Uber Eats. This time, it’s Gaetano’s Ristorante, a beloved family-owned place that’s been serving for more than 20 years. The real Gaetano’s is at 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson.

The Uber Eats page for Gaetano’s Ristorante — a direct lift of the name, not something confusingly similar — shows 3380 Arville St. as the address. That’s in Chinatown, about 14 miles from the real Gaetano’s. What occupies 3380 Arville? That would be Boss Pizza, a joint with 1½ stars on Yelp.

Now, it’s fair to ask how someone could be confused by Gaetano’s on Uber Eats, which offers fries and mac salad, with the real Gaetano’s, which offers pillowy housemade gnocchi swaddled in pistachio pesto cream. The same could be asked of “Esther’s” and Esther’s.

At the same time, the impersonations are occurring, and it’s likely some orders will result from folks who don’t know the difference — else, why undertake the mimicry in the first place?

A fake page for a neighborhood pizzeria

It’s not just big-name restaurants that have been affected. As first reported by KVVU, Fox 5, Christina Martin, owner of Manizza’s Pizza on South Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley recently discovered that another restaurant was posing as the pizzeria on Uber Eats. Manizza’s has never joined the platform, and the impersonator was offering dishes Manizza’s does not serve.

A Thursday morning search for Manizza’s on Uber Eats did not return any results, suggesting the faux page had been removed. In an Instagram post, Martin offered to make whole anyone who had mistakenly ordered through the fake page.

“If you have ordered Manizza’s on the Uber Eats platform, I want to replace it for you for free. Give us the opportunity to earn your business that you tried to give us the first time. Just show us a screenshot of your order and bring it in, and we’ll make you a pizza free of charge. I want you to have the real deal because it’s awesome.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to Uber and to the owner of Gaetano’s Ristorante for comment. A telephone message was left for the owners of NY Pizza & Bagel Cafe. Boss Pizza was not open to be contacted at the time of posting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

