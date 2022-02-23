3 local chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

Three Las Vegas chefs have been nominated for Best Chef Southwest by the James Beard Foundation.

Executive chef Gina Marinelli prepares Spaghetti alle Vongole at her Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jamie Tran from The Black Sheep wearing a custom mask on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gina Marinelli of La Strega and Harlo, Jamie Tran from The Black Sheep, and Hongrui Xin of Big Dan Shanxi Taste were among 20 chefs nominated for the award, which covers Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Two chefs from Reno — Troy Cannan of LuLou’s Restaurant and Kwok Chen of Kwok’s Bistro — also received nominations.