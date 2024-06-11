8 Vegas restaurants named on Yelp’s top 100 sushi spots for 2024

Vegas had more honorees than any other city on Yelp’s top 100 sushi spots list.

Hamachi (yellowtail tuna) from Ari Sushi & Sake in southwest Las Vegas. The restaurant comes in at No. 6 on Yelp's list of the top 100 sushi restaurants in the U.S. for 2024. (Yelp)

Las Vegas must be getting the rice right.

On Tuesday, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Sushi Spots in the U.S. for 2024. Eight of these spots are in Vegas, the most for any city.

Sushi ranks among the fastest-growing restaurant categories in the country, according to Yelp research, and with this growth, the notion of what constitutes sushi has expanded (including heresies like sushi burritos). Still, sushi remains fundamentally about the vinegared rice — sushi means “sour rice” in Japanese — not the fish, seafood or other proteins.

Chef’s choice

Ari Sushi, & Sake, 7480 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite C, is the highest placing Vegas restaurant, at No. 6. Its signature Ari Sashimi features 20 different pieces of fish chosen by the chef to showcase distinctive textures and flavors. IT’s Izakaya, 5685 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101, comes in at No. 19, with a flagship IT’s Izakaya Roll uniting crab, shrimp tempura and chicken karaage.

Sushi Hiroyoshi Japanese Cuisine, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 10, takes the No. 23 spot, building one of its sushi rolls with hirame (a type of flounder), shiso leaves and plum paste. Taru, one meaning of which in Japanese is a barrel used to age sake, places at No. 25 on the list, with its kitchen at 4480 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 500, sending out a Sunset Roll featuring a California Roll topped by a salad of cubed fish, scallions and furikake.

2 small seatings

Kabuto, 5040 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 4, is the next Vegas restaurant, earning the No. 39 ranking for its intimate celebration of the art and craft of sushi. Kame Omakase, 3616 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 103, lands at No. 45 for its daily changing menu drawn from what the chef believes is the freshest fish and seafood.

Toro Sushi, 75 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 210, Henderson, at No. 64, and Smile Shota, 8610 Spring Mountain Road, at No. 77, round out the Vegas restaurants.

To create the Top 100, Yelp identified sushi restaurants, then ranked those spots using several factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 4, 2024.

For the full list, visit yelp.com/article/top-100-sushi-spots-2024.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.