30,000 pounds of Hatch chile gone in a flash, they’re roasting more

Carlito’s Burritos, which in August roasted 30,000 pounds of Hatch chile for customers, has scheduled a September shipment of red and green chile.

There still is time to purchase and roast New Mexico green chile. (Dennis Rudner / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For Southern Nevada’s Hatch chile lovers, it seems 30,000 pounds just wasn’t enough.

Carlito’s Burritos, a New Mexico-style restaurant that traditionally roasts the chile late each summer, brought in its usual load of 30,000 pounds in August. While they’ll sell it for home roasting, owner Dave Samuels said more than 90 percent of the chile was roasted on site. And they were gone in 12 days. Customers asked for more, so Samuels is making an uncharacteristic second order. And if you want some, you have to get your name in by Tuesday.

“What I’m doing right now is taking pre-orders,” he said, “just because I’m a little bit hesitant about bringing in a certain amount and getting stuck with a bunch since it’s so late in the season.”

Samuels said he’s hoping to bring in half a truckload, which would equate to about 15,000 pounds. This time he’ll have red chile, which is the ripe version of the more commonly found green, and the late-harvest green he’s getting will be a little different.

“It’s still green but starting to turn red, so it’ll have some of the sweeter characteristics,” Samuels said. “The red will be significantly sweeter.” He added that most of the red chile in New Mexico gets dried and turned into the commonly found red chile pods, or into powder.

Roasting, said, changes the chiles’ characteristics.

“It has some of that caramelization and toasted properties,” he said. “And it has to be roasted so you can freeze it, if you’re not using it all right away. You’re blistering the skin so you can peel the chile and then freeze them.”

Both autumn green and fresh red chile will be available at medium, hot and extra-hot spice levels. The green will be in 30-pound burlap sacks and the red in 25-30-pound boxes; all weights are pre-roasted. Pricing will depend on how many pounds he brings in.

If you’re interested, email carlitosburritos@livefireq.com with your first and last names, telephone number, how many full or half sacks of green you’re looking for (specifying medium, hot or Xhot) and how many full or half-boxes of red (also specifying level of heat). Remember that the deadline is Tuesday. When they begin roasting, they’ll call to make arrangements for you to pick up your order at the restaurant at 4300 E. Sunset Road in Henderson.

For more information, go to the Carlito’s Burrito’s page on Facebook.

