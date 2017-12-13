4 kitchen tools to help you celebrate Hanukkah

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the eight-day winter festival of lights, started Tuesday night and goes through Dec. 20.

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the eight-day winter festival of lights, started Tuesday night and goes through Dec. 20. It commemorates the miracle of a small quantity of oil for the temple menorah lasting eight days, until more oil would be available. The menorah and dreidel are symbols of Hanukkah, and foods prepared in oil are customary.

Potato pancakes are a Hanukkah specialty, and here’s a way to celebrate the holiday with them and avoid burning your fingers at the same time. The dreidel-shaped latke tongs have stainless steel handles with nylon ends and a hanging loop. $5.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Once you cook those latkes with style you’ll want to serve them the same way, and this 10-inch square glass plate with its witty saying does the job. $9.99; thekoshercook.com

And of course there’s dessert to think about. The Nordic Ware Star of David Bundt Pan is cast aluminum with a non-stick finish, and decorating the cake is a snap. $40; surlatable.com

If you’d rather leave the baking to somebody else, you can do that with the Hanukkah Gift Tower from Harry & David. It comes with cinnamon-walnut rugelach and butterscotch blondies, with H&D’s Royal Riviera Pears and apples to boot, and kosher versions are available. $33.49; harryanddavid.com

Having a difficult time deciding between art and something edible? You can get both with the Eleni’s Cookies Great Miracle Dreidels Limited Edition Gift Set. The kosher cookies bear the letters nun, gimmel, hey and shin, standing for “a great miracle happened here,” and just 25 boxes will be produced. $89.99; elenis.com