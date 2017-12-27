5 best New Year’s Eve dinner options to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas

Here are the five best dinner options to ring in the new year in Las Vegas.

Last chance

Alizé, the Palms; 702-951-7000 or alizelv.com: Six course meal includes choice of lobster salad, tuna tartare or red & green oak leaf salad; charcuterie plate, Hudson Valley foie gras or celery root velouté; potato encrusted halibut, pan seared Dover Sole or broccoli ricotta gnocchi blanquette; foie gras stuffed Guinea hen, pan seared smoked duck breast; wild mushroom Napolean; Wagyu Beef Wellington, roasted venison strip loin or trio of winter squash; dessert trio, $395. 9:00 p.m. seating includes view of Strip fireworks show. Alizé executive chef Andre Rochat and director of operations Joe Marsco announced that their last dinner service would be on New Year’s Eve.

Best on-Strip bargain

Sugar Factory, Fashion Show Mall, sugarfactory.com: Open bar, all-you-can-eat food stations, unlimited cocktails, $99 with discount. Seating includes viewing of Strip fireworks show, live DJs, midnight Champagne toast.

Southwest Las Vegas

The Black Sheep, 702-954-3998, blacksheepvegas.com: Three course meal includes choice of: mesclun green salad with poached braeburn apples or Vietnamese imperial rolls with duroc pork & shrimp; seared u10 diver scallops with sautéed Vietnamese spinach, grilled marinated quail with lemongrass & leek sauce, creekstone cab ribeye with crispy xo brussel sprouts or Vietnamese steamed rice rolls with caramelized onion & butternut squash; persimmon baguette bread pudding or rocky road with torched marshmallow, $58. Wine pairings $30-$45.

North Las Vegas

MRKT, Aliante Casino, aliantegaming.com: Lobster bisque or pan seared foie gras with fire roasted brandy apples; land & sea, lobster tail and filet with asparagus; and chocolate tart with butterscotch mousse, $85

Best vegan option

Panevino, 702-222-2400, panevinolasvegas.com: Creamy carrot-coconut and curry soup with zucchini fritters duo, basil pesto farro risotto, “Krab” cakes, grilled cauliflower “steak” and decadent chocolate pudding & meringue, $185.