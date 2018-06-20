5 great kid-friendly restaurants in Las Vegas

Patrons eat at Black Bear Diner, which knows how to serve a big breakfast, especially the chicken-fried steak and eggs.

Rainforest Cafe

“Where else,” the company asks, “can you eat a volcano?” The chocolate-laden dessert is a popular menu item and enough for the whole family. The menu for the younger set covers kid-heavy ground, some of the choices — Jurassic Chicken Tidbits, Python Pasta — playing to the theme of the restaurant and its resident animatronics.

3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-891-8580, rainforestcafe.com

Honey Salt

Thirteen-year-old Cole Canteenwalla, son of Honey Salt owners Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla, has had a hand in the Cole’s Corner kids’ menu for the six years the restaurant has been open, and it’s a mix of classics such as pasta and meatballs and crispy cornflake chicken tenders and foodie faves such as grilled asparagus and broccoli and cheddar.

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., honeysalt.com

Burger Bar

Break the kids’ chicken-finger habit with a good classic burger. Burger Bar offers many (and sliders if they’re more size-appropriate), as well as salads and sides and super-indulgent milkshakes. Those and desserts such as the Chocolate Burger or S’mores are sure to make them happy — at least until they get over the sugar rush.

Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-9364, burgerbarlv.com

Black Bear Diner

Kids aren’t kids at Black Bear; they’re cubs, and they can get breakfast all day (chocolate chip pancakes or strawberry french toast, anyone?). Purchasing a cub’s meal after 11 a.m. gets you free ice cream or strawberries with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles, and spinning stories around the bear-centric decor could keep them occupied for quite a while.

7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South, blackbeardiner.com; with additional locations

Lazy Dog

Somebody decided half-pints like junk food, and as with most kids’ menus Lazy Dog’s has plenty of it, but there are some appealing healthy choices, too, such as sliced apples, steamed edamame and watermelon. And human kids can bring their fur sisters and brothers for some relaxing time on the patio; there’s even a menu for those of the canine persuasion.

Downtown Summerlin, lazydogrestaurants.com; also at Town Square