5 Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s all-time lists for photography, popularity

Shang beef noodles from Shang Artisan Noodles on West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. The restaurant made Yelp's list of its all-time most popular businesses as the platform celebrates its 20th anniversary in October 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip made Yelp's list of its all-time most photographed businesses as the platform celebrates its 20th anniversary in October 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Yelp is turning 20 in October — 20 years of enabling people to share (and sometimes overshare) their opinions on everything from air-conditioning repair to omakase restaurants, across 287 million reviews since the company launched.

To celebrate, Yelp revealed on Tuesday its lists of the all-time top 20 most photographed and most popular businesses in the U.S. Three Las Vegas spots got nods for photography; two received recognition for popularity.

People love to shoot the meat and dessert displays, it seems. Bacchanal Buffet ranked No. 2 in photography, behind only Disneyland and just ahead of another Caesars Palace destination, at No. 3: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, where beef Wellington, sticky toffee pudding and towering images of the chef draw the smartphone.

Bellagio, with its visually striking water show, at No. 17, and Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas, with a Strip-side terrace offering primo people-watching, at No. 19, round out the most photographed local attractions.

Gangnam Asian BBQ, an all-you-can-eat spot on Paradise Road with richly marbled A5 wagyu, makes the list of most popular businesses at No. 7. Shang Artisan Noodle on West Flamingo Road, where hand-pulled and knife-shaved noodles are the star, comes in at No. 14.

To determine the most photographed businesses, Yelp ranked businesses based on how often distinct users submitted images. For the most popular businesses, Yelp’s rankings used a number of factors, including the total volume and total ratings of reviews and photographs. The lists are as of Sept. 10.

