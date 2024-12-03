5 new and upcoming restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley

Heading the list of newcomers is the third location of a Guatemalan chain known for its grilled and fried chicken.

As of fall 2024, Jason Janson is the new chef at Vetri Cucina at The Palms in Las Vegas. (Vetri Cucina)

India Palace in Las Vegas re-opened in fall 2024 with renovated interiors and menu. (India Palace)

A spread of dishes from Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan chain known for its fried and grilled chicken. (Pollo Campero)

Among the latest from the Las Vegas food and drink front:

■ Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan chain known for its grilled and fried chicken, is opening its third Vegas location, 430 S. Decatur Blvd., at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The first 100 guests receive a golden ticket that enters them for a chance to win two free Campero meals per month for a year. Opening day also features prizes, giveaways and brand mascot Pollito.

Chicken marinated in lime juice and Latin spices, then grilled or fried, anchors the menu, joined by chicken sandwiches, empanadas, salads and bowls, and sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries. Visit us.campero.com.

■ Kungfu Dumplings recently opened at 9101 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 108 and 109, near South Fort Apache Road. Head to the signature dish, with xiaolongbao in several styles, including traditional and crab and pork. Other dumplings are filled with boiled fish and with boiled pork and corn.

Beyond dumplings, look for cold dishes such as beef in chili sauce, lots of noodle soups (including beef shank), and a host of noodle stir-fries (including chicken in garlic sauce.). Visit kungfudumplingsnoodlehouse.com.

■ Sinh Sinh Bistro recently debuted at 4276 Spring Mountain Road, Suite C101. The Chinese-Vietnamese menu runs to appetizers and soups (including spicy beef noodle bun bo Hue), rice vermicelli and fried rice dishes, vegetarian and tofu options (including mapo doufu), salt-toasted shrimp and other seafoods, and meat dishes such as curried chicken.

■ Fiiz Drinks, the Utah-born chain known for “dirty sodas” that combine soft drinks with creams, juices and flavored syrups, has opened a second local shop, at 382 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson. The first area Fiiz debuted in June at 2625 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of West Sahara Avenue. Visit fiizdrinks.com.

■ Copper Sun, a fine dining restaurant from Asian hot pot chain Happy Lamb, was supposed to have opened this past summer at Resorts World. The construction wall, complete with giant QR code, now announces a fall opening. Winter begins Dec. 21, so we’re keeping close watch for the on-time debut of Inner Mongolian-style hot pot.

On Dec. 16, Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, is presenting The Gambler Takeover, an event from chef Adam Sobel inspired by ’70s Vegas flavors. Highlights from the chef’s bio include multiple “Top Chef” appearances and a stint as executive chef of the Michael Mina restaurant group.

Sinatra standards and holidays favorites play as the kitchen sends out a menu that begins with freshly baked focaccia, a chopped salad, bacon-wrapped scallops, bluefin tuna tartare and a bloomin’ caviar onion, then proceeds to a choice of butternut squash gratin, Ora King salmon Wellington or wagyu prime rib, with sides.

A Maui Gold Pineapple cocktail and chocolate-pistchio molten cake provide a sweet finish. Cost: $125. Seatings available from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations: amarilv.com.

India Palace, which paused its dine-in service about two months ago for renovations, has reopened with a new bar, a private dining room and refreshed seating areas.

An updated menu features a buffet of more than 20 dishes, including methi paneer Indian cheese with onion and fenugreek gravy, paneer biryani with long-grain rice and Indian cheese blend, and tangdi chicken marinated in spiced yogurt and baked in a clay oven. India Palace is at 505 E. Twain Ave. Visit indiapalacelasvegasnv.com.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, BBQ Mexicana, 8480 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200, is offering a choice of two tacos with a side of rice and beans for $10. Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, the James Beard Award-winning chefs who have operated Border Grill at Mandalay Bay for 25 years, debuted BBQ Mexicana in March.

Fall brings a new chef and a new menu to Vetri Cucina on the 56th floor of the Ivory Tower at the Palms. Chef Jason Janson joins the team in time to introduce seasonal dishes such as bluefin tuna tartare with horseradish and caviar, baked clams with chorizo, malfaldine Bolognese, chestnut fettuccine and pan-roasted duck breast with delicata squash.

Happy hour at the restaurant runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar only with $12 seasonal oysters, $16 spinach gnocchi, $24 salumi board, $8 beer, $12 select wines, and $12 Aperol spritzes, negronis or old-fashioneds. Visit vetricucinalv.com.

