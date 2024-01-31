67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

High-end hot pot restaurant to open on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 
A rendering of the dining room at Copper Sun, a fine dining hot pot restaurant the Happy Lamb g ...
A rendering of the dining room at Copper Sun, a fine dining hot pot restaurant the Happy Lamb group is scheduled to debut in summer 2024 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy)

In September, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a $2 million restaurant — perhaps involving Happy Lamb, the famed Asian hot pot chain — might be planned for Resorts World. The property declined to comment.

Now, comes word that Copper Sun, a fine dining restaurant from Happy Lamb, is scheduled to open this summer at Resorts World, the property announced Wednesday.

“Copper Sun will be Happy Lamb’s first fine dining concept in North America,” said Will Cheung, vice president of Happy Lamb. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership … ”

Signature bone marrow broth, lamb and other meats will anchor the menu. Beverages will include cocktails that draw on Asian ingredients from the herbal soup.

Happy Lamb offers Inner Mongolian-style hot pot at more than 100 restaurants globally.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
2
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
Nevada could be getting 1st Aldi
3
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
‘Can you get him out of here?’ Man gets life sentence in 2016 fatal shooting near Strip
4
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
Raiders assistant GM ‘disappointed’ to be passed over for promotion
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Customers line up at the In-N-Out drive-thru off Hegenberger Road in Oakland, Calif., on Monday ...
In-N-Out to close first location in its 75-year history due to wave of crime
The Associated Press

In-N-Out Burger says it will close its first location in its 75-year history due to a wave of car break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies affecting customers and employees alike at its only restaurant in Oakland, California.

Spectators photograph The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as s ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

U2 returns to the Sphere, Nevada Ballet Theatre presents “Balanchine & Robbins” and rockers Styx launch a residency run this week in Las Vegas.

More stories
5 new restaurants in Las Vegas
5 new restaurants in Las Vegas
8 new restaurants in Las Vegas
8 new restaurants in Las Vegas
Popular Henderson restaurant opening a sister wine bar down the street
Popular Henderson restaurant opening a sister wine bar down the street
A bar inspired by Venetian islands and cathedrals opens on the Strip
A bar inspired by Venetian islands and cathedrals opens on the Strip
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson
NYC chefs to open 2 restaurants in Henderson