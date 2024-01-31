High-end hot pot restaurant to open on the Strip

Look for signature bone marrow broth and meats, plus cocktails inspired by the house herbal soup.

A rendering of the dining room at Copper Sun, a fine dining hot pot restaurant the Happy Lamb group is scheduled to debut in summer 2024 at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy)

In September, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a $2 million restaurant — perhaps involving Happy Lamb, the famed Asian hot pot chain — might be planned for Resorts World. The property declined to comment.

Now, comes word that Copper Sun, a fine dining restaurant from Happy Lamb, is scheduled to open this summer at Resorts World, the property announced Wednesday.

“Copper Sun will be Happy Lamb’s first fine dining concept in North America,” said Will Cheung, vice president of Happy Lamb. “We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership … ”

Signature bone marrow broth, lamb and other meats will anchor the menu. Beverages will include cocktails that draw on Asian ingredients from the herbal soup.

Happy Lamb offers Inner Mongolian-style hot pot at more than 100 restaurants globally.

